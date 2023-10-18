Sidra Medicine's Impact On Women's Health

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: World Menopause Day, observed annually on October 18, is a pivotal occasion that spotlights the unique challenges and health considerations faced by women during the menopause transition.

A consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Sidra Medicine, Dr. Rudaina Hassan shares the profound impact that the institution's dedicated menopause clinic has had on women's health and the proactive steps women can take to enhance their well-being during this crucial life stage.

In 2022, Sidra Medicine made history by inaugurating Qatar's first dedicated menopause clinic, setting a significant milestone for women's healthcare in the country.

The clinic has played a transformative role in providing a comprehensive approach to managing the menopause transition and addressing associated health conditions, offering support that enables women to stay healthy, well, and active, said Dr. Hassan speaking to The Peninsula.

“Since launching the service the number of women attending the menopause clinic is continuously increasing,” she said, highlighting that due to menopause being a largely invisible and under-discussed topic in wider society, women often deal with menopause-related complications on their own. Despite recent medical advances and increased public awareness, challenges persist.

“Menopause is an important transitional period for women and is an inevitable part of her life; therefore many women will experience symptoms and other health related conditions that need to be addressed,” said Dr. Hassan.

World Menopause Day is a global effort to raise awareness about menopause, with the aim of improving the experience for women worldwide. This year the theme is centred on cardiovascular disease.

“Cardiovascular disease which includes conditions such as heart attacks, heart disease and stroke is the most common cause of death for women over the age of 50 years.

More and more women, particularly younger women have high blood pressure, obesity or diabetes which is leading to an increase in cardiovascular disease.

The trend is expected to continue. The menopause transition should be used as an opportunity to assess potential risk factors that can lead to cardiovascular disease and proactively start to manage them,” said Dr. Hassan.

She explained that multiple risk factors, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, elevated cholesterol levels, and smoking, contribute to the risk of cardiovascular disease significantly after the age of 50, coinciding with the average age of menopause in women.

“By regularly screening for cardiovascular disease during and after menopause, women can take steps to reduce their chances of developing this condition, ultimately enhancing their longevity,” she said.

Dr. Hassan also notes that early or premature menopause (before 45 or 40, respectively) can accelerate the development of cardiovascular disease. In such cases, early treatment is crucial to minimise risk.

At the time around menopause of reproductive hormones, particularly estrogen declines.

This hormonal shift affects various aspects of a woman's health and can result in common symptoms such as irregular periods, hot flashes, night sweats, sleep disturbances, mood changes, and more.

Illnesses including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, cognitive decline, dementia, and depression, also increase during and after menopause.

Dr. Hassan underscores the significance of positive lifestyle choices, which include healthy eating, maintaining a healthy weight, not smoking, engaging in regular exercise, and ensuring adequate sleep.

These habits have been shown to have a substantial positive impact on health and increase life expectancy. Regular screenings for cervical cancer, breast cancer, and bowel cancer, as recommended by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), are also essential.

Seeking services from a menopause clinic is recommended to assess the impact of the menopause transition on a woman's health and receive a personalised holistic management plan to optimise well-being. In some cases, medication may be necessary to achieve desired health benefits.