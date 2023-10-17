Naftogaz CEO Visits Kharkiv To Discuss Preparations For Winter, Russian Attacks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Naftogaz Board Chairman and CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov has paid a working visit to the Kharkiv region.

The relevant statement was made by Naftogaz Group , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In particular, Chernyshov met with Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov and Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov. Additionally, he spoke with teams of the Kharkiv branches of Gas Distribution Networks of Ukraine LLC, having discussed the need to get ready for unexpected scenarios of threats for the Kharkiv region's critical infrastructure.

Following a meeting with local government officials, Chernyshov noted that the Kharkiv region had been prepared for the heating season to the maximum, and gas distribution networks are ready to respond to the existing war-time risks.

“The city is remaining under constant threat due to potential attacks. Our mission is to provide local residents in Kharkiv and the region with gas and distribution services this winter, as well as, undoubtedly, heating services,” Chernyshov said.

In the course of the meeting with representatives of Gas Distribution Networks of Ukraine LLC, Chernyshov mentioned that Ukraine not only managed to increase domestic gas production volumes by 7% in 2023 but also timely filled underground gas storage facilities prior to the winter period.

“We have gained certain experience based on last year's results. But, we realize that the enemy had also learnt from them. Thus, we must be ready for unexpected scenarios. We are working together with gas distribution enterprises in the city of Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region to ensure that the Kharkiv region is provided with heat in spite of any threats and eliminate the risks, which are, sadly, very likely,” Chernyshov told.

A reminder that Naftogaz Board Chairman and CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov expects that Ukrainian underground storage facilities will accumulate more than 16 billion cubic meters of natural gas before the winter period starts.

Photo: Naftogaz