Saudi Arabia calls for immediate cease-fire, denounces Israel’s actions

(MENAFN) On Monday, Saudi Arabia demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, denounced the targeting of civilians, rejected calls for "the deportation of Palestinians from Gaza," and claimed that the war had been prolonged by Israel's "repetitive and systematic" attacks towards sacred places and continuing occupation of Palestine.



Second secretary at the Saudi UN mission in New York, Prince Faisal bin Khalid, emphasized that denying the Palestinian people of these fundamental human necessities is against international humanitarian law and demanded the lifting of the blockade and restrictions against Gaza in addition to providing vital humanitarian aid.



"Permanent sovereignty of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and of the Arab population in the occupied Syrian Golan over their natural resources" was the topic of his speech during a plenary session of the General Assembly of the Economic and Financial Committee.



Prince Faisal started by endorsing Saudi Arabia with the remarks made by China and the Group of 77, as well as by Jordan in the name of the Arab group and Oman on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council nations.



He conveyed the Kingdom's worries over the financial effects of the Israeli occupation on the lives of Syrians and Palestinians living in the Golan Heights.



“The Palestinian cause was, and still is, the central cause for the Arabs and Muslims, and it is on top of the priorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia when it comes to its external policy,” Prince Faisal declared.

