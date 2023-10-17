Synergy Between Azerbaijani, Turkish Media Became Visible During Second Karabakh War - Ismat Sattarov (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) ISTANBUL, Türkiye, October 17.
The synergy
between Azerbaijani and Turkish media became visible during the
second Karabakh war, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Audiovisual Council
Ismat Sattarov said at the head office of Demirören Holding in
Istanbul, Trend reports.
He made the remark at the presentation ceremony of the portal, which is a joint project of Trend News Agency and Turkish
Demirören News Agency (DHA).
"We were in this hall three years ago, meeting with a number of
representatives of Turkish media. Two months after that meeting,
the second Karabakh war began. At that time, many connections were
established, and it became visible during the second Karabakh war,"
Sattarov said.
"Our connections were expanding every day. This unity is growing
not only in Azerbaijani and Turkish media but also across all
Turkic states. I'm confident that by joining our efforts, we will
become more promising global media outlets in the world," he
added.
The presentation of the portal, a joint project of
Trend News Agency and influential Turkish news agency Demirören
(DHA), was held at the headquarters of Demiroren Holding in
Istanbul.
The news stream in Azerbaijani is one of the portal's
distinctive features. Azerbaijani news will be presented in
Azerbaijani language for the first time in the Turkish media
industry.
The project is implemented within
the framework of the initiative to create a Joint
Azerbaijani-Turkish Media Platform put forward by Presidents Ilham
Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
MENAFN17102023000187011040ID1107255325
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.