Synergy Between Azerbaijani, Turkish Media Became Visible During Second Karabakh War - Ismat Sattarov (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The synergy between Azerbaijani and Turkish media became visible during the second Karabakh war, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Audiovisual Council Ismat Sattarov said at the head office of Demirören Holding in Istanbul, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the presentation ceremony of the portal, which is a joint project of Trend News Agency and Turkish Demirören News Agency (DHA).

"We were in this hall three years ago, meeting with a number of representatives of Turkish media. Two months after that meeting, the second Karabakh war began. At that time, many connections were established, and it became visible during the second Karabakh war," Sattarov said.

"Our connections were expanding every day. This unity is growing not only in Azerbaijani and Turkish media but also across all Turkic states. I'm confident that by joining our efforts, we will become more promising global media outlets in the world," he added.

The presentation of the portal, a joint project of Trend News Agency and influential Turkish news agency Demirören (DHA), was held at the headquarters of Demiroren Holding in Istanbul.

The news stream in Azerbaijani is one of the portal's distinctive features. Azerbaijani news will be presented in Azerbaijani language for the first time in the Turkish media industry.

The project is implemented within the framework of the initiative to create a Joint Azerbaijani-Turkish Media Platform put forward by Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

