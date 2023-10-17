South Africa's Durban To Host Official BRICS Games 2023

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





DURBAN, Oct 17 (NNN-SANEWS) - South Africa's National Department of Sport, Arts and Culture in collaboration with the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government will host the 5th BRICS Games official opening ceremony Tuesday.

The ceremony will take place at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban.



The latest edition of the 2023 BRICS Games will see young athletes aged between 19 and 21 across BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) nations battling for various honours within five sporting codes.



These include swimming, badminton, table tennis, tennis and beach volleyball.



The games will be played simultaneously across Kings Park Swimming Pool, University of KwaZulu-Natal, Curro Hillcrest High School and Bay of Plenty from October 18 to 21.



“Following the BRICS leaders' recommendation, the 2023 BRICS Games will be an expanded championship programme which will see more sporting and the inclusion of Paralympians in the code of tennis for the first time at the games.



“The opening ceremony will officially unveil competing teams from all the BRICS nations.” - NNN- SANEWS