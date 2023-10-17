TIGHITCO's Overhaul Support Services (OSS) Division Awarded US Army Contract For UH-60 Vane Axial Fan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The UH-60 Vane Axial Fan is a key complex component of the Army's helicopter fleet, and this contract will ensure that OSS can continue to provide the high quality of service that the Army requires.” - Shawn HawksCHARLESTON, SC, USA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- TIGHITCO 's Overhaul Support Services (OSS ) division has been awarded a new contract by the U.S. Army for the UH-60 Vane Axial Fan. The 5-year long-term agreement, pursuant to Solicitation W58RGZ-23-B-0033, is valued at up to $5.9 Million and adds to the recent contract awards by our DOD partners.



“This is a significant contract for TIGHITCO OSS,” stated Shawn Hawks, TIGHITCO VP/GM Aerostructures.“It will serve as a continuum of our work in supporting the U.S. Army. The UH-60 Vane Axial Fan is a key complex component of the Army's helicopter fleet, and this contract will ensure that OSS can continue to provide the high quality of service that the Army requires.”



TIGHITCO has been supporting the U.S. Army's helicopter fleet for over 30 years. The company's OSS division specializes in the repair and overhaul of critical rotorcraft and fixed-wing components.



The new contract calls for the overhaul of up to 20 UH-60 Vane Axial Fans per year. Work will be performed at TIGHITCO's East Granby, CT facility and is expected to begin in Q2 of 2024.



“The company is proud to be a part of the Army's trusted suppliers, and we look forward to continuing our work in support of the Army's mission,' Hawks concluded.



About TIGHITCO

Since 1944, TIGHITCO has been a leader in the aerospace and defense industry. The Aerostructures Division was established in 1972. With a prime focus on advanced composite aerostructures, metallic, soft goods and molded insulation systems, sheetmetal forming and MRO, TIGHITCO has developed a reputation as a key player in the industry. TIGHITCO's meticulous craftsmanship achieves the high quality that the aerospace industry demands, providing full lifecycle support of all products from conceptual design development, to testing and first part qualification/certification.



Being fully integrated, and able to quickly move through analysis, tooling, and fabrication, TIGHITCO will make any project an easy transition from a build-to-print to a quality part. TIGHITCO offers full-service solutions; maintaining the unique ability to incorporate engineering expertise and manufacturing talent to rapidly produce new products for defense and commercial customers. TIGHITCO is Nadcap and ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D accredited, with a proven track record of nearly five decades of manufacturing.



TIGHITCO, Inc.

Craig Zysk | Group VP Sales & Business Development

203-943-1768 |

Danielle Lyda

TIGHITCO Inc.

+1 316-641-3125

email us here