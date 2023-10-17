Al Tamimi Retains QSF 3 Title In Thriller

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Abdulla Mohamed Al Tamimi defended his QSF 3 title in dramatic fashion, saving three match balls en route to beating No.1 seed Eain Yow Ng in a five-game thriller in Doha.

Playing on home soil as the No.2 seed, Al Tamimi was looking to follow up his success in this event last year when he beat Leonel Cardenas 3-0 in the final, but dropped the first game 11-9 this time around.

The Qatari No.1 reversed the scoreline in the second to level the match, and stormed into the lead after three, winning six straight points to go from 5-3 to 11-3 and move to within one game of victory.

The Malaysian was not going down without a fight, though, and made sure the match would go to a decider when he closed out game four 11-8.

He then found himself on the brink of glory at 9-5 and then 10-7 up, needing to win one of just the next three points for victory.

But all three went the way of Al Tamimi, who then squandered a championship point of his own at 11-10, before eventually clinching the title with a stroke at 12-11 up.

The win was Al Tamimi's first over Eain Yow in five attempts, and secures his eighth title on the PSA Tour.