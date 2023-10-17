Over 1,600 People Gathered To Listen To Shincheonji Bible Seminar In Seoul, South Korea

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Washington, D.C, District of Columbia Oct 16, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

Due to consistent requests from pastors and believers, the Shincheonji Bible Seminar was held again in the second half of the year following the first half, and a large number of audiences came to Seoul, proving that interest in the Word is not cooling off.

Shincheonji Church of Jesus, Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (Chairman Lee Man-hee, hereinafter referred to as Shincheonji Church of Jesus) held the Shincheonji Bible Seminar at the HW Convention Center in Seoul on the afternoon of the 7th.

There were 1,500 seats available in the venue, but there were members in the audience standing to listen, showing their passionate enthusiasm for the Word. Over 1,600 people attended, including 450 pastors.

On this day, Chairman Lee Man-hee of Shincheonji Church of Jesus delivered a speech on the topic of 'The Fulfilled Realities of the Entire Book of Revelation.' Chairman Lee covered the entire Book of Revelation chapter by chapter and explained the meaning and reality of the prophecies.

Chairman Lee said,“It is clearly written in Rv 22:18-19 that if one adds to or subtracts from the Book of Revelation, one will not be able to enter heaven. If one adds to or subtracts from the Book of Revelation, one cannot be considered a person acknowledged by the heavens.”

He emphasized,“It is important not to arbitrarily label something a heresy, but to check whether the words taught by Shincheonji Church of Jesus are right or wrong in light of the Book of Revelation.”

Chairman Lee said that we must not make mistakes or arbitrarily add to or take away from the Bible when interpreting or preaching it. He added that we must have a“biblical spirit,” not just men's thinking to which the audience responded with a loud applause.

Many of the pastors paid close attention and searched throughout the Bible, which they had brought with them. Many took notes and responded,“Amen.” Pastor Kim in Pocheon stated that after listening to the Bible Seminar, he realized that he must learn more about the Bible although he is a pastor.

Another senior pastor in his 80s also said,“I am learning a lot about the Bible, which I didn't know, through Shincheonji Church of Jesus. I am especially grateful to learn that there is a shepherd who clearly knows the reality of the Book of Revelation.”

A pastor from the Full Gospel Church, who has been serving for over 40 years, said of the lecture that day,“In one word, it is 'biblical.' I want to learn more about the teachings of Shincheonji Church of Jesus”. He added,“Next time, I plan to come with other pastors.”

An official from Shincheonji Seoul James Church said,“Today's Bible Seminar is an event prepared to unravel the Book of Revelation chapter by chapter. Revelation is God's final work of 6,000 years, which no one has been able to solve or know about. It is also a place where humanity's greatest truth is known to all nations.”

He continued,“It is encouraging to see that we are able to put aside our differences and become one solely within the Bible. I look forward to continuing to interact and grow with the pastors who attended.”

The Shincheonji Bible Seminar will be held in Daejeon on the 11th, Daegu on the 15th, Busan on the 18th, and Gwangju on the 21st. Chairman Lee will deliver in-depth lectures on the Book of Revelation by dividing it into various topics, such as 'Fulfilled Realities of the Entire Book of Revelation' and“Fulfilled Reality of the Promised Pastor at the Second Coming.”