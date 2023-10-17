Next Trouble For Pashinyan: Separatists Move To New Headquarters In Erivan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu Read more
A group of separatists who want to say that separatism is not
dead has now made a new home in Erivan. It should be recalled that
shortly before Azerbaijan started anti-terrorist measures, a group
of clowns who declared themselves to be so-called ministers held
their "official" meetings with their patrons in the West in the
capital city of Armenia. For example, the French Minister of
Foreign Affairs, staunch pro-Armenian Catherine Colone, Baroness
Cox, who is only engaged in PR for Armenians in the British
Parliament, and other pro-Armenian groups have repeatedly met with
separatist elements and given instructions on new provocations.
But their admonitions and all the plans they made lasted only up
to a point, and at a certain point, the plans they made were
botched as a result of strong retaliatory measures.
Now, separatism, which has been amputated from the territory of
Azerbaijan, has started to appear elsewhere like a cancer. Who
knows, maybe one day 'new ideas' will take them all the way to
Toronto...
A group of separatist Armenians did not allow their ambassador
to the Armenian Center in Toronto, Canada. It is an interesting
incident, just a few weeks ago, similar incidents were committed
against Azerbaijani diplomats abroad. Even a group of anarchist,
revanchist Armenians did not hesitate to assault the diplomat and
expressed their hatred by damaging the embassy building.
Armenian groups in Toronto have claimed that after the
extinction of separatism, Azerbaijan's next plan is to 'occupy'
Armenian lands under the guise of Zangazur. Of course,
unfortunately, even though some Armenians have integrated into
civilized society in the far West, they still approach others from
their own perspective. Azerbaijan has never claimed the territory
of another country, and although Zangazur is the historical land of
Azerbaijan, whether east or west, there was no plan to occupy the
territory of current Armenia.
Protesters point out that allegedly Armenians were deprived of
returning to their homeland. The question is asked: why did they
leave Garabagh when Azerbaijan appealed to the Armenian society
about reintegration? However, they, like others, could accept
Azerbaijani citizenship and live in peace in those territories. Why
does that protesting group of Armenians not mention that when they
expelled the Armenians from Garabagh, they were instructed by the
current 'Karabakh clan' – so that they could form a pressure
mechanism against Pashinyan's government by artificially changing
the demographic situation? If this is not the case, then why are
those groups now accusing the representatives of the Armenian
authorities and attacking them in every corner?
One of the Armenian separatists, while discussing the photo of
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Arayik Harutyunyan, who
is imprisoned in Baku, says: "Couldn't there be an artsakh flag
next to the Armenian flag in this photo?"
Such a fit of jealousy and shallowmindedness can only be applied
to Armenian separatism on Earth. Now, the new headquarters of these
separatist groups has been established in Erivan, and of course,
the concept of two states in one country cannot have a successful
result. If Armenia considers itself an independent and sovereign
state, then it should think about the headquarters of the
separatist groups from now on. Baku actually saved Pashinyan from
big trouble by seizing a group of criminals who led the separatists
and even eyed toppling Pashinyan. Now the Armenian Prime Minister
is preparing a new trouble for himself? What happens next is their
problem...
Our problem is for the general development of the region.
Although it is difficult to perceive this for every separatist
mind, Azerbaijan has said and will say it again without hesitation.
Zangazur Corridor is a common transport and communication line
aimed at the economic development of regional states. The opening
of the corridor cannot be understood as an interference in Armenian
territories.
Azerbaijan has repeatedly made statements about this and even
presented an alternative route for the corridor. The representative
of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for special
assignments, Elchin Amirbeyov, also mentioned this in an interview
with the Russian bureau of the BBC.
Answering the question that Azerbaijan allegedly claims to seize
the Syunik region of Armenia, through which the Zangazur corridor
is planned to be built, the Azerbaijani official refuted these
arguments.
The Zangazur Corridor is a transport corridor concept with a
length of about 40 kilometers, which, if implemented, would provide
Azerbaijan with unhindered access to the Nakhchivan Autonomous
Republic. This route has great potential and could become one of
the continuations of the“One Belt - One Road” project, as well as
part of the North-South corridor. And of course, Armenia, as one of
the regional states, can benefit from this project more than its
current position. If only every Armenian citizen could simply
perceive it...
