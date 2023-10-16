Prime Minister Meets With Exxonmobil's Senior Vice President

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly met on Sunday with the first vice president of Exxon Mobil, Loic Vivier, to discuss the company's projects and expansion plans in the Egyptian market. The meeting was also attended by Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla and ExxonMobil Egypt President and CEO Amr Abou Eita.

In his opening remarks, Madbouly expressed his deep appreciation for the strong and historic partnership between Egypt and ExxonMobil, which has been operating in the Egyptian market for over 100 years. He noted that Egypt looks forward to even greater cooperation with the American company for the next 100 years and beyond.

Madbouly also praised ExxonMobil's significant expansion in Egypt and its continued commitment to its investment obligations to Egypt, despite all the surrounding global and regional challenges. He reiterated his hope to forge new partnerships that will lead to even greater expansion of the company's operations in Egypt.

During the meeting, El-Molla confirmed that Exxon Mobil is one of Egypt's most important global partners, as it is one of the world's largest oil companies. He stressed that Egypt is committed to developing this partnership in the coming phase.

The minister explained that the American company, in addition to its work in the exploration field, has achieved significant successes in recent years in the production and marketing of petroleum products such as oils and lubricants. He also confirmed that the company's exploration and drilling activities are progressing smoothly, and he expects the first production from an Exxon Mobil oil well to begin in a few months.

Vivier thanked Madbouly for the opportunity to meet and expressed the company's commitment to expanding its operations in Egypt in the coming years. He said that Exxon Mobil has major plans to invest in Egypt.

Madbouly concluded the meeting by reaffirming his support for all of the company's future plans in Egypt in the coming period in order to strengthen the partnership.