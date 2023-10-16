Kerala: Audit Report Flags Irregularities In Milma Thiruvananthapuram Zonal

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: An irregularity was found in the audit report for bringing milk from Maharashtra to Milma Thiruvananthapuram Union. The Minister of Animal Husbandry of Kerala, Chinchurani, has said that a detailed inquiry will be conducted into this matter and action will be taken if any irregularities are found.

The audit found that a contract was awarded to a company called Om Sai Logistics to bring milk from Indapur in Maharashtra at exorbitant rates. It was also recorded that the vehicle carrying the milk had travelled an extra distance. The auditor department also recommended recovering the lost money from the contractors.

The Thiruvananthapuram region, stretching from Thiruvananthapuram to Alappuzha, is under Union Administration. When there was a milk shortage, it was decided to buy milk from Sonai Dairy in Maharashtra. The contract to deliver the milk was given to Om Sai Logistics. The contract was awarded without inviting tenders. No tender or contract document was produced during auditing.

As per Google Maps, the travel distance from Maharashtra to Thiruvananthapuram via National Highway 44 is 1481 km. However, the audit report states that the contractor charged more money by stating that he had travelled 3066 km.

Praveen, a contractor, was hired to deliver milk from Mandya to the Kollam dairy at Rs 52.09 per kg. Another contract was given to deliver milk to Malabar. However, Rs 60 per km was given to Sai Logistics for delivering milk in Thiruvananthapuram. Thus, the total loss incurred by the Thiruvananthapuram unit is Rs 46,18,920.

The high charges were paid for Sai logistics for delivering milk at the Kollam unit. The report finds the same in this case as well. A loss of Rs 43,02,648 was incurred from the Kollam unit.

