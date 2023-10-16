EU, UNDP Deliver Two Water Pump Stations To Nikopol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine, with financial support from the European Union, has delivered two powerful water pump stations to Nikopol City Council.

The Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine said this in a statemen on its website, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that Nikopol has suffered significant losses and infrastructure devastation as a consequence of the destruction of the nearby Kakhovka Dam and continuous Russian attacks. Nikopol's water utility company Nikopolvodokanal is the primary source of centralized water supply for 125,900 residents, 270 public enterprises, and 2,360 private legal entities within the city.

“The EU and UNDP responded to a request for aid from the local authorities. Following a series of consultations with the authorities and the water company, UNDP experts identified the necessary equipment to enable the effective restoration of the water supply system. As of now, two powerful water pumps have already been delivered to Nikopol. These pumps boast a combined capacity of 800 m3/h, thereby facilitating the daily provision of water to 130,000 individuals,” the statement says.

As reported, Nikopol is constantly under Russian fire. On October 14, the enemy fired almost 30 shells into the city.

On the night of October 16, Russian troops shelled the territory of Nikopol district five times.