Thousands gather in Morocco's capital, Rabat, to express solidarity with Palestine

(MENAFN) Thousands of people gathered on the streets of Morocco's capital, Rabat, on a Sunday, to express their solidarity with the people of Palestine amidst the ongoing conflict and to condemn Israel's actions in the latest war. Waving Palestinian flags, the demonstrators embarked on a march in the heart of Rabat, where emotions ran high. Smoke bombs and fireworks were set off by some protesters, and a presence of riot police was observed, positioned to maintain order and separate the demonstrators from key landmarks such as the Parliament building.



In addition to the public demonstrations, Royal Air Maroc, the national airline of Morocco, made a notable decision during this period of heightened tensions. The airline temporarily suspended its flights from Casablanca to Tel Aviv, a route that was inaugurated in 2021. This move underlines the wider international impact of the conflict, as airlines, like other entities, adapt to the changing security and geopolitical landscape.



The protests in Rabat and Royal Air Maroc's flight suspension represent Morocco's response to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The solidarity expressed by the Moroccan people on the streets and the airline's adjustment to its operations are indicative of the broader global reverberations of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which spans across various sectors, from diplomacy to travel, highlighting the widespread concern for the situation in the region.



"The people will liberate Palestine," Protesters could be heard chanting, and a number of them were seen waving substantial Palestinian flags, wearing keffiyehs, and vocalizing their support. "unconditional support for resistance to the occupation".



"We apologise to the people of Gaza because we can't do more than protest," University professor Sheherazade Bekkari, aged 50, had made a journey of over 200 kilometers from Fez, accompanied by her children, to participate in the protest, as stated by her.



Hassan Ait Amar, a 52-year-old individual hailing from Casablanca, was seen carrying a sign, urging Morocco's lawmakers to rescind their normalization of ties with Israel.



"If they want peace, they (Israel) should respect Palestinians, international law, and a two-state solution,” he stated.

