Iran's National Housing Fund Negotiates With Foreign Companies To Develop Projects

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. The National Housing Fund of Iran is in talks with 10 foreign companies to develop housing projects in Iran, said Mohammad Reza Esmaeili, the head of the board of the National Housing Fund of Iran, Trend reports.

Esmaeili said that the companies are from Asia and Europe and that the aim is to use advanced technology and lower the construction costs.

He also noted that the National Housing Fund of Iran wants to leverage international opportunities to boost the country's economy and encourage local contractors.

Esmaeili added that the Iranian Ministry of Roads and Urban Development is working with domestic companies to build housing projects and that it prioritizes local suppliers and contractors for the materials.

As reported, the current government of Iran (which has been in power since August 2021) has planned to provide 4 million apartments in the country within the framework of the National Housing Action Plan.

According to the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development of Iran, by the middle of 2022, the area for the construction of 2.8 million apartment buildings has been allocated.

In particular, On September 27, 2023, the head of Iran's Plan and Budget Organization, Davoud Manzoor, said that the National Development Fund of Iran is expected to allocate $2 billion for financing housing projects in Iran.

