Iran's National Housing Fund Negotiates With Foreign Companies To Develop Projects

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. The National
Housing Fund of Iran is in talks with 10 foreign companies to
develop housing projects in Iran, said Mohammad Reza Esmaeili, the
head of the board of the National Housing Fund of Iran, Trend reports.
Esmaeili said that the companies are from Asia and Europe and
that the aim is to use advanced technology and lower the
construction costs.
He also noted that the National Housing Fund of Iran wants to
leverage international opportunities to boost the country's economy
and encourage local contractors.
Esmaeili added that the Iranian Ministry of Roads and Urban
Development is working with domestic companies to build housing
projects and that it prioritizes local suppliers and contractors
for the materials.
As reported, the current government of Iran (which has been in
power since August 2021) has planned to provide 4 million
apartments in the country within the framework of the National
Housing Action Plan.
According to the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development of
Iran, by the middle of 2022, the area for the construction of 2.8
million apartment buildings has been allocated.
In particular, On September 27, 2023, the head of Iran's Plan
and Budget Organization, Davoud Manzoor, said that the National
Development Fund of Iran is expected to allocate $2 billion for
financing housing projects in Iran.
