Azerbaijan Sturdily Into Supplying Population With Drinking Water - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Azerbaijan is
making large-scale efforts to provide the population with drinking
water, Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov said, Trend reports.
Mammadov made the remark at the event dedicated to the opening
of the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences at ADA University,
as well as the Coordination Office of the UN Food and Agriculture
Organization in Azerbaijan and World Food Day.
"Population growth and agricultural land use are leading to
water scarcity," the minister added.
He also addressed the issue of global hunger, noting that 2.4
billion people worldwide cannot secure an adequate food supply for
themselves, and 783 million people suffer from hunger.
He emphasized that a significant portion of the world's
population suffering from hunger resides in rural areas.
Azerbaijan has established 44 new sources of drinking water in
recent years.
Specifically, efforts are currently underway in Karabakh and
Eastern Zangazur to create new sources of drinking water.
Additionally, an agency has been established in the country,
with its primary focus on providing water for agricultural
entrepreneurs to support irrigation purposes.
