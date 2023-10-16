Azerbaijan Sturdily Into Supplying Population With Drinking Water - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Azerbaijan is making large-scale efforts to provide the population with drinking water, Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov said, Trend reports.

Mammadov made the remark at the event dedicated to the opening of the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences at ADA University, as well as the Coordination Office of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization in Azerbaijan and World Food Day.

"Population growth and agricultural land use are leading to water scarcity," the minister added.

He also addressed the issue of global hunger, noting that 2.4 billion people worldwide cannot secure an adequate food supply for themselves, and 783 million people suffer from hunger.

He emphasized that a significant portion of the world's population suffering from hunger resides in rural areas.

Azerbaijan has established 44 new sources of drinking water in recent years.

Specifically, efforts are currently underway in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur to create new sources of drinking water.

Additionally, an agency has been established in the country, with its primary focus on providing water for agricultural entrepreneurs to support irrigation purposes.