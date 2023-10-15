Rains In UAE: Inside The Aircraft That Flies Among Clouds Enhancing Rainfall

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 16 Oct 2023, 6:00 AM

The UAE mountains have been hit by intense rainfall over the weekend, even prompting warnings about dangerous weather conditions. But have you ever wondered how it actually rains in the Emirates?

Team KT set out to unravel the mystery surrounding weather modification and cloud-seeding techniques.

Personally, I had been eagerly awaiting to learn about this technique for months, the anticipation of which now hung in the air like a thick fog.

I had to take a special flight for this. A lot of people can relate to the nervousness that comes with boarding a flight, and I was no exception. However, I wasn't flying to a different continent or country.

At an airfield in Al Ain, buzzing with activity, a specialised cloud-seeding aircraft awaited its crew - and me. I was to fly directly into the heart of a storm, a daring venture that promised a deep dive into the science of weather modification.

On Thursday afternoon, at around noon, I finally arrived at the Al Ain airport with my colleague, after an hour-and-a-half's drive from Dubai. I felt like I was inching closer to my mission, the approvals for which had taken a long time. The closer I came to the airfield, it all seemed worth the wait.

As we reached Al Ain, I felt a sense of calm wash over me. The hustle and bustle of the city seemed like a distant memory as I stepped into the quiet sanctuary of this quaint airport after security checks.

This specialised facility, equipped to conduct cloud-seeding operations, had a certain charm to it - quite literally standing in the middle of nowhere, complete with a rustic look.

Observing my surroundings, I could see the ground teams were equipped with advanced weather monitoring systems, meteorological instruments, and communication technology to gather real-time data and efficiently coordinate with seeding operations.

The cloud-seeding aircraft seemed like a marvel of engineering, reminding me of my seven-year-old son's video games.

Strolling through the hangar, I noticed four of these unique aircraft parked there, each proudly representing the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Approaching one of these planes, I was fascinated to see the 24 salt flares mounted on either side of its wings – the magical payloads that helped in rain enhancement.

I am no science student, but I have always been fascinated with the“why” in the subject, which I believe is a manifestation of my natural curiosity as a journalist.

I was told that the wings of the King AC90 aircraft were equipped with cutting-edge technology, housing an array of sensors meant to detect and analyse the clouds it encountered.

As I stepped onto the plane, I sensed the growing excitement and anticipation in the air, despite the warning of a turbulent flight ahead.

Peeping into the utility aircraft's cockpit, I saw communication systems, navigation equipment, the firing box, and other controls necessary for piloting the aircraft.

I observed the meticulous pre-flight checks and discussions between the two pilots while strapped into my seat. The atmosphere inside the aircraft was a mix of nervous energy and determination. The pilots discussed specific techniques they planned to employ during the mission.

Once the aircraft took off, I felt a mixture of exhilaration and trepidation. Looking out from the plane, I saw the city of Al Ain, the desert, and the Jebel Hafeet mountain, resembling Lego pieces from above.

The flight ascended through the layers of the atmosphere, climbing higher and higher, until it reached 6,000 feet, just below the levels of the cloud base.

Inside, turbulence jostled my colleague and me, but we remained focused on the mission.

Approximately 20 minutes after departure, the cloud-seeding operation commenced. The aircraft positioned itself directly beneath the cloud formation, ready to release the seeding material.

The pilots informed us of their intention to release hygroscopic seeding agents into the clouds to promote raindrop formation.

Anticipation filled me as I eagerly awaited the climax of the experience. Finally, I witnessed the flares igniting on both sides of the wings, which lasted for two to three minutes on each side.

I was in awe of the scientific precision displayed during the process... I had never quite seen anything like this before.

After 45 minutes of intense work, the aircraft flew back into clear skies, ready to descend.

As I disembarked, I reflected on the extraordinary journey, one that had lifted me into the clouds and showcased the remarkable capabilities of modern science and engineering.

There's no doubt that the UAE's cloud-seeding mission is a testament to human ingenuity and our ability to innovate, tackling essential aspects like water security, which will forever remain crucial for our survival.

