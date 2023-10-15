5.3 Magnitude-Quake Strikes Southwest Iran

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- A 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck Moshrageh city in the southwest Khuzestan region of Iran on Sunday, the Iranian Seismological Center (IRSC) reported. According to a report by IRSC, the quake struck at 14:45 local time and was felt throughout neighboring cities. Governor of Ramshir City, Abdul Reza Ehsani Nia, announced there have been no reported human casualties while also confirming rescue and relief teams are in a state of emergency. (end) mw

