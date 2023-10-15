E-Commerce And Tech Ecosystem Thrives With Robust Performance In 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The food delivery and tech ecosystem has been prospering well with significant resilience and robust growth this year, praised an industry expert.

“We have seen how the community in Qatar has consistently embraced e-commerce,” said Francisco Miguel De Sousa, Managing Director at Talabat Qatar adding that the food delivery app is at the forefront of leading this transformation.

He said:“The performance of Talabat has been fueled by a surge in customer acquisition, wide digital adoption, the introduction of a diverse range of culinary options, building economic strength, and fostering a culture of innovation, creativity, and consistent commitment to sustainability.”

In order to expand its presence and businesses with Talabat, the official stated that the firm ensures full cash flow back to its partners in less than 3 working days, which will eventually support them financially and socially.

De Sousa explained that Talabat has been persistently aiming to measure the impact on the country's economy in line with the Qatar Vision 2030. However, the firm has become the very first delivery application worldwide to place a donation vertical online, in terms of development. Last year, the company raised more than QAR4m, and over 100K meals were donated on the application.

In terms of social development and responsibility, Talabat signed 5 MoUs with different Universities here in Doha, offering opportunities for more than 20 interns with over a 90 percent recruitment rate. For the riders, the official remarked that various great initiatives were carried out including the launch of the company's latest telematics product, which enables monitoring of the driving behaviors of the riders for their safety.

“As for our economic development, the impact of the diversification of the economy is unquestionable”, De Sousa commented.

“In fact, we understand the massive responsibility for our restaurants and shop partners as we know many of them lack cash flow and are negatively impacted by it, hence we ensure to complete the conciliation of funds to all vendors in less than 3 working days to support them,” he said.

The e-commerce delivery platform's growth has translated to expanding the ecosystem by expanding an array of restaurants and cafes, online grocery options, heightened tech investments in the industry, and convenient dining alternatives, combining artificial intelligence (AI) into food tech space to personalise the customer experience and strengthen functional efficiency.

In the ever-changing AI era, the official stressed that the food tech market is seeing transformative innovations. Talabat has also commenced using AI as an integral tool for further expansion and growth.”

De Sousa remarked“In previous years, we have piloted the very first automated food delivery vehicle in the Middle East region here in Doha. It happened first through our partnership with the Qatar Foundation, followed by our partnership with a local startup named Airlift in Musheireb district.”

The firm has seen continuous surges in order volumes and has expanded by partnering with more vendors leveraged the use of AI to make data-driven decisions, and improved operational efficiency with support from AI, cumulatively resulting in enhanced customer experience.

The expert highlighted that comprehending the market is vital in terms of the population and target audience, whilst their changes and expectations shift may vary and it will in return see growth and expansion year after year as the industry is poised to be at the forefront of the industry in Qatar.