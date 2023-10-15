Over-The-Counter Hearing Aids Are Breaking The Hearing Barrier And Revolutionizing Accessibility

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

October marks the beginning of Audiology Awareness Month, a crucial period to highlight the importance of hearing health. Recently, Shannon Pope, Head of Diversity & Sustainability at Sony Electronics, conducted a satellite media tour to help raise awareness about hearing health and to highlight the latest advancements in hearing solutions and over-the-counter hearing aids.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 1 in 4 U.S. adults ages 20 to 69 who report excellent to good hearing already shows signs of hearing loss due to noise overexposure. Even though hearing loss is widespread, for many people, hearing health isn't a consideration until they find they have noticeable hearing loss, such as missing part of a conversation.

Sony's Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids were created for the purpose of breaking down current barriers faced by those with hearing loss and provide an easy, do-it-yourself hearing solution for adults 18 and older with signs of mild to moderate hearing loss all without a doctor's prescription . To learn more about your hearing, and how you could benefit from over-the-counter hearing aids, try this online at home hearing evaluation: sony/hearingtest .iv

The CRE-C10 and the CRE-E10 self-fitting over-the-counter hearing aids were designed with the understanding that one size does not fit all, and that people deserve options that best fit their unique needs, situations, and lives. Utilizing the Sony Hearing Control app, users can set up and customize the devices. The CRE-C10 and CRE-E10 intuitively adapt to each user's speech and surroundings, blending the latest technology with comfort to meet each individual's hearing goals.i

Created for daily use each device features an easy-to-navigate app interface with customizable options for the wearer's specific hearing needs and preferences. Sony's two models provide more choice when it comes to the look and capabilities of high-end hearing devices.i

As one of the smallest over-the-counter hearing aids on the market, the CRE-C10 has a sleek, discreet design that delivers exceptional sound quality, yet is virtually invisible when worn and has a long battery life of up to 70 hours of continuous use

The CRE-E10 has an earbud-like design combining excellent sound quality and comfort, and offers the wearer both confidence and convenience. In addition, CRE-E10 has a rechargeable battery for wireless charging that delivers up to 26 hours of continuous useii and is also Bluetooth compatible letting the user easily connect to streaming audio or music (iOS only).iii

Regardless of which device the user selects, both models deliver outstanding automatic noise reduction and speech in noise features, for better understanding in challenging listening environments like restaurants. The user also has the ability to adjust and customize both volume and sound quality in the moment to ensure the best personalized listening experience in a variety of settings. As Sony works to fill the world with emotion, through the power of creativity and technology, these hearing devices hope to help to destigmatize the wearing of hearing aids and make the conversation more accessible while offering a premium over-the-counter hearing experience at a more affordable price point than current prescription devices.

The Sony CRE-E10 and CRE-C10 i over-the-counter hearing aids are available directly from Sony and through third-party retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, and select hearing-care professionals. Now through Oct. 29, the CRE-C10 model is $100 off. Take Sony's online hearing evaluation to find out if Sony's over-the-counter hearing aids may be right for you. Go to sony/hearingtest iv

