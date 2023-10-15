OSCE Chief To Visit Kyiv On Monday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The current chairman of the OSCE, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia, Bujar Osmani, will visit Kyiv on Monday, where he will hold meetings with Ukraine's leadership and talk with people on the ground.

As reported by Ukrinform, this was reported on Osmani's page on the X social network.

"Traveling to #Kyiv, Ukraine as and OSCE Chairman-in-Office," the posting reads.

A picture with views of Kyiv was attached to the statement, noting that the visit to the Ukrainian capital will take place on October 16.

According to Osmani, the agenda includes meetings with Ukrainian leaders and communication with people on the ground "to hear their needs, hopes and fears."

"Ukraine and its people are of paramount importance to the OSCE," he added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on August 23, OSCE Chairman-in-Office Bujar Osmani, speaking at the third summit of the Crimea Platform, announced his upcoming visit to Ukraine. He noted that the OSCE continues cooperation with Ukraine in many directions: humanitarian demining, the rule of law, and reducing the consequences of armed aggression.