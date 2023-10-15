Alkhater, Sundstedt Shine At Al Thakira Individual Time Trial

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Fadhel Alkhater of Shift Go Racing Team won the overall title in a record time at Al Thakira Individual Time Trial yesterday, marking a memorable start to the season.

Despite the challenging weather conditions, cyclists showed incredible determination and resilience during the event which was organized by the Qatar Cycling Federation and brought together 82 registered cyclists.

Alkhater clocked a time of 29'28.51 over the 23 route with an average speed of 48.26, to make it a double by clinching the Men U40 title too.

Pia Sundstedt of Rasen Team, the Finnish national champion, held her reign as the Time Trial Queen of Qatar, securing victories in the Women's Masters and Women Overall categories with a time of 36'58.90.

Young talent Younes Abdalgane from Rasen Team dominated the Cadet race, finishing the 13 route in 17'38.58.

The event was made possible with the dedicated QCTF events and technical team, along with the support of volunteers, Rayyan Water, and Al Ghariya Cycling's mechanical and technical assistance. The race was dedicated to uniting with the“Flourishing Minds Festival” in honour of World Mental Health Awareness Day.