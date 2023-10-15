CAFU selects Shell Middle East as their preferred lubricants partner

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) DUBAI, UAE October 12, 2023 – CAFU and Shell Markets Middle East today signed an agreement announcing Shell as CAFU’s preferred lubricants partner. This partnership will offer automotive owners and fleet operators with access to a diverse portfolio of quality lubricants via the CAFU mobile app, therefore reducing customers’ wait time and offering a seamless vehicle maintenance experience.

As part of this agreement, Shell-approved service providers will deliver mobile oil change services via CAFU’s platform, using Shell’s premium range of lubricants. CAFU customers will benefit from an expanded oil change service vehicle fleet on the CAFU platform, which will help cater to the increasing demand for mobile oil change and automotive services.

The agreement was signed by Alaa El Huni, Chief Business Officer at CAFU and Haytham Yehia, General Manager, Shell Middle East and Central Asia.

“We are delighted to announce this ground-breaking and unique partnership with Shell, a visionary and forward-looking energy company, and our technology company and platform that is poised to revolutionize the mobility infrastructure for the 21st century. We are eager to harness our smart and interconnected mobile infrastructure to provide our customers with sustainable, on-demand solutions enabled by our homegrown technology solutions, in a cost-effective manner,” said Alaa El Huni, Chief Business Officer, CAFU.

“Today marks a momentous occasion as we join hands with CAFU as their preferred lubricants partner. Through this collaboration, we will offer our customers easy, fast, and convenient access to our premium range of lubricants at their fingertips, thanks to CAFU's cutting-edge technology,” added Haytham Yehia, General Manager, Shell Middle East and Central Asia.

In addition, CAFU and Shell Environmental Products have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities to offer carbon credits, which could help compensate for carbon emissions from fuel purchased on CAFU’s platform.

The MoU will leverage CAFU’s cutting edge technology and Shell’s carbon market expertise, with the ambition of supporting the growth of the voluntary carbon market in the region. The first phase will explore offering carbon credits to CAFU’s fleet customers, with the potential to extend the option to automotive customers using the CAFU app in the future.





