Kuwait Acting PM: Digital Technology Brought About Security Challenges

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah highlighted the importance of preparing technological proficient cadres to address the mounting challenging in the age of digital technology.

"Modern information technology is usually associated with cybersecurity challenges," he noted in an address to the closing ceremony of "Kuwait Hackathon" competition on Saturday evening.

The cybersecurity competition was held under patronage of Sheikh Talal by Kuwait National Cybersecurity Council (NCSC) at Kuwait University in collaboration with Code Academy.

Sheikh Talal praised the competition as "a first important step towards building the capacity of our national cadres to protect our security of information systems."

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Kuwaiti government to fostering the technologically proficient cadres.

He urged the participants in the competition to improve their skills in cybersecurity and contribute to the protection of the information security of their homeland.

On regional developments, the Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Interior reaffirmed Kuwait's support to the struggle of "the brotherly people of Palestine against the brutal Israeli occupation," taking pride in the stance of the Kuwait leadership and people.

"We are proud of the Amir Decree of 1967 proclaiming that Kuwait is in a state of war against the Zionist gangs in the occupied Palestine," he said, noting that the proclamation is still in effect, which signals Kuwait's steadfast support to right and justice.

Sheikh Talal prayed for Allah the Almighty to protect "our faithful brothers in Palestine," grant mercy to their martyrs, and free the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque from the brutality of the Israeli occupation forces. (end)

