Georgia Discusses Future Cooperation With Visa, Mastercard Credit Card Companies

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Natia Turnava, the Acting Governor of the National Bank of Georgia, on Saturday said she had discussed future cooperation with the representatives of the leading credit card companies - Visa and Mastercard, on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The development of digital technologies and non-cash payment systems in banking services, including the implementation of an instant payment system in Georgia, were discussed during the meetings, the NBG said.

Turnava emphasised that the instant payment system would help increase the competitiveness between commercial banks and non-bank tax service providers, adding it would also improve the quality of customer service and speed up the payment process.

She highlighted Visa and Mastercard as“important partners” of the National Bank, which have been operating in Georgia for more than 20 years and actively cooperating with various departments of the Bank.