Georgia Discusses Future Cooperation With Visa, Mastercard Credit Card Companies

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Natia Turnava, the Acting Governor of the National Bank of
Georgia, on Saturday said she had discussed future cooperation with
the representatives of the leading credit card companies - Visa and
Mastercard, on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the
International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, Azernews reports,
citing Agenda.
The development of digital technologies and non-cash payment
systems in banking services, including the implementation of an
instant payment system in Georgia, were discussed during the
meetings, the NBG said.
Turnava emphasised that the instant payment system would help
increase the competitiveness between commercial banks and non-bank
tax service providers, adding it would also improve the quality of
customer service and speed up the payment process.
She highlighted Visa and Mastercard as“important partners” of
the National Bank, which have been operating in Georgia for more
than 20 years and actively cooperating with various departments of
the Bank.
