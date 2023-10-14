Another TPP Power Unit Put Into Operation Following Repairs - Energy Ministry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two days ahead of schedule, the repair of another power unit of a Ukrainian thermal power plant was completed, which allowed adding 160 MW of power to the energy grid.

This was reported by the press service of the Energy Ministry , Ukrinform reports.

"Yesterday, at one of the TPPs, a power unit came out of repair two days ahead of schedule, which added an additional 160 MW of power to the energy grid. The electricity generated by Ukrainian power plants is sufficient to meet consumers' needs," the report reads.

It is also noted that work is underway to restore gas supply to consumers who were disconnected due to the strike that targeted the gas transmission system in Kharkiv region overnight Thursday, October 12. Currently, 6,800 households have been reconnected to the grid, while 6,700 remain without gas supply.