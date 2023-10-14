ISIS Claims Responsibility For Attack On Shia Mosque In Pul-E-Khumri

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) According to a report, ISIS has claimed responsibility for the Friday attack on the Imam Zaman Mosque in Pul-e-Khumri.

Reuters has reported that ISIS has claimed responsibility for the Friday attack on the Imam Zaman Mosque in Pul-e Khumri, citing information from a Telegram channel.

In a statement released by the Amaq news agency, the group claimed responsibility for the attack and asserted that it had killed“dozens” of Shia individuals.

In their statement, ISIS further claimed that one of their suicide bombers killed“50 Shia and wounded dozens more” by detonating an explosive vest.

In the aftermath of the attack on the Imam Zaman Mosque in Pul-e Khumri, a senior Taliban police commander based in Baghlan reported that the incident had resulted in the tragic loss of seven lives, with an additional 15 individuals sustaining injuries.

The devastating suicide bombing unfolded amidst the congregation of Friday prayers, highlighting the grave nature of the assault on this sacred place of worship.

Over the past few years, there has been a distressing trend of religious and cultural centres, educational institutions, and peaceful gatherings frequented by Hazaras and Afghan Shia communities becoming frequent targets of violence. These attacks have inflicted deep wounds on these communities, eroding their sense of security and peace.

Tragically, ISIS has asserted responsibility for many of these incidents, underscoring the persistent threat extremist groups pose to Afghanistan's religious and cultural diversity.

The repeated assaults on these vital cultural and religious hubs and the targeting of minority communities emphasize the urgent need for increased security measures and a concerted effort to counter the extremist ideologies that fuel such violence.

Protecting the rights and safety of all Afghan citizens, regardless of their religious or ethnic backgrounds, remains a paramount challenge in the country's ongoing struggle for stability and peace.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print Tumblr Telegram