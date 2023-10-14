War Update: Ukrainian Aircraft Launch 12 Strikes On Enemy Positions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) About 100 combat clashes took place on the battlefield in Ukraine in the past 24 hours. In total, the enemy launched 3 missile strikes, 59 air strikes and 54 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine's defense forces remain on the defensive in the east and south of Ukraine and carry out offensive operations in the Melitopol sector and offensive actions in the Bakhmut sector, destroying the enemy, liberating temporarily occupied territories step by step and entrenching themselves on the achieved lines," the post reads.

According to the General Staff, Russia continues to ignore the laws and customs of waging war, uses terror tactics typical of the Kremlin, launching missile and air strikes and firing multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at a significant number of civilian sites in Ukraine.

The invaders cynically launched a missile attack on a children's art center in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. More than 20 civilians were injured by the attack, and two administrative buildings were partially destroyed.

The enemy launched air strikes on the settlements of Leonivka and Hremiach in the Chernihiv region, Popivka in the Sumy region, Synkivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka and Pishchane in the Kharkiv region, Nevske, Bilohorivka, Novoliubivka and the Serebrianske forestry in the Luhansk region, Spirne, Bila Hora, Oleksandro-Shultyne, New York, Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Marinka, Novomykhailivka and Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region, Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region, Kozatske, Odradokamianka, Mykolaivka, Olhivka, Vysoke and Ulianovka in the Kherson region.

About 130 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.

The operational situation in the area of responsibility of the North operational and strategic group of troops in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains without significant changes.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducting active sabotage activities in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to threatening directions and increasing the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops in the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled more than 20 enemy attacks outside Synkivka, Ivanivka and Kyslivka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman area, Ukraine's defense forces continue to hold back the enemy's offensive near Makiivka, Luhansk region. Ukrainian defenders repelled more than five enemy attacks there.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian soldiers continue their assault south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, inflicting casualties on the occupiers in manpower and equipment and entrenching themselves on the achieved lines.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops in the Avdiivka sector, the enemy unsuccessfully attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses. Ukrainian defenders repelled about 20 enemy attacks outside Avdiivka, Keramik, Tonenke, Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Netailovye in the Donetsk region.

In the Marinka sector, in the past day, Ukraine's defense forces successfully repelled about 15 enemy attacks near Marinka, Donetsk region.

On the Shakhtarske axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults with the support of aircraft outside Staromaiorske, Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to regain ground near Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational and strategic group of troops in the Kherson direction, Ukrainian forces are engaged in counter-battery battle, destroying supply depots and successfully striking the enemy's rear.

Ukraine's defense forces continue an offensive operation in the Melitopol sector, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops and depleting the enemy.

The enemy suffered significant losses on the battlefield. In the last three days, during assault operations near Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region, the occupiers lost more than 100 soldiers killed and about 200 wounded.

In the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft launched 12 strikes on concentrations of enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment and an enemy bridge. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed a Russian Su-25 fighter jet and an Orlan-10 operational and tactical UAV.

Ukrainian rocket forces hit an enemy command post, an area of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, an ammunition depot and an EW station.