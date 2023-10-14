Ukraine, Moldova To Organize Joint Control At Railway Border Crossing Point

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and Moldova will carry out joint control at the "Novosavițcaia–Kuchurhan" railway border crossing point in Ukrainian territory.
"Ukraine and Moldova will organize joint control at the 'Novosavițcaia–Kuchurhan' railway border crossing point in Ukrainian territory. The corresponding protocol was signed today by the heads of the border and customs services of our countries following an online conversation with Prime Minister of Moldova Dorin Recean," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal posted on Telegram .
In the spring, the countries for the first time conducted joint control on the railways at the "Serpneve 1 – Basarabeasca" border crossing point. This significantly contributes to Ukrainian exports, halves the duration of all procedures, minimizes queues, and saves state funds, the PM of Ukraine emphasized.
According to him, in the future, the parties plan to apply the experience of joint control at all border crossing points with Moldova, and later at the borders with all neighboring EU states.
"Together we are developing fast logistics in the western direction. In the Ukraine-Moldova-Romania triangle, we have every opportunity to activate logistics corridors to diversify Ukrainian export routes," the Prime Minister stated.
MENAFN14102023000193011044ID1107239560
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.