IGP C.D. Wickramaratne Granted Another Service Extension

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

Inspector General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne has been granted another service extension by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Wickramaratne has been granted another service extension of three weeks.

The current IGP was to retire from service on 26 March 2023 but his tenure was extended by three months by the President.

In July the President approved another service extension until October. (Colombo Gazette)