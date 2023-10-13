Baku Expo Centre To Host Caspian Construction Week Exhibition

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijan International Exhibition of Rehabilitation,
Reconstruction and Development of Garabagh "Rebuild Garabagh", the
28th Azerbaijan International Construction Exhibition "BakuBuild"
and the 15th Anniversary International Exhibition of Heating will
be held from 17 to 21 October. The exhibition "Construction Week
Uniting Baku" will also be held at the Baku Expo Centre, Azernews reports.
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of Heydar
Aliyev, the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, founder of
the independent state of Azerbaijan, and an outstanding political
and state figure.
This significant event will be reflected in the programs of all
exhibitions on the calendar. Thus, the National Leader played an
exceptional role in the establishment of exhibition activity in
Azerbaijan. Great Leader Heydar Aliyev initiated and supported
these events since 1994, from the first day of international
exhibitions in Azerbaijan.
The scale of exhibitions to be held within the framework of the
Caspian Construction Week has expanded this year, showing an
increase in exposition compared to previous years.
Azerbaijan International Garabagh Restoration, Reconstruction,
and Development - Restore Garabagh Exhibition, which will be held
for the third year, is the only and first specialized exhibition
dedicated to the reconstruction of Garabagh. The main aim of the
exhibition is to raise awareness of the positive changes taking
place in Garabagh and to involve organizations and businesses in
the processes of Garabagh's reconstruction.
Both Azerbaijani and foreign companies will be represented among
the exhibitors. It will be possible to increase the volume of
investments in Garabagh and ensure the participation of foreign
companies in the development of Garabagh, the restoration of its
infrastructure, and the construction of civilian facilities.
The Rebuild Garabagh exhibition is organized in the sections of
ecology, energy, information technology, agriculture, mining,
transport, food industry, healthcare, energy saving systems, smart
home solutions, security, education, tourism, and cultural
heritage, as well as road construction. and infrastructure will be
done.
Azerbaijan, Germany, Belarus, United Arab Emirates, South Korea,
Czech Republic, China, France, United Kingdom, Netherlands,
Finland, Spain, Italy, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Uzbekistan, Russian
Federation, Slovenia, Companies from Turkiye, Islamic Republic of
Iran, India and other countries will participate. Germany, Hungary,
Uzbekistan, and the Russian Federation will be represented by
national and regional stands.
MENAFN13102023000195011045ID1107238997
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.