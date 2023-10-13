Baku Expo Centre To Host Caspian Construction Week Exhibition

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijan International Exhibition of Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Development of Garabagh "Rebuild Garabagh", the 28th Azerbaijan International Construction Exhibition "BakuBuild" and the 15th Anniversary International Exhibition of Heating will be held from 17 to 21 October. The exhibition "Construction Week Uniting Baku" will also be held at the Baku Expo Centre, Azernews reports.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev, the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, founder of the independent state of Azerbaijan, and an outstanding political and state figure.

This significant event will be reflected in the programs of all exhibitions on the calendar. Thus, the National Leader played an exceptional role in the establishment of exhibition activity in Azerbaijan. Great Leader Heydar Aliyev initiated and supported these events since 1994, from the first day of international exhibitions in Azerbaijan.

The scale of exhibitions to be held within the framework of the Caspian Construction Week has expanded this year, showing an increase in exposition compared to previous years.

Azerbaijan International Garabagh Restoration, Reconstruction, and Development - Restore Garabagh Exhibition, which will be held for the third year, is the only and first specialized exhibition dedicated to the reconstruction of Garabagh. The main aim of the exhibition is to raise awareness of the positive changes taking place in Garabagh and to involve organizations and businesses in the processes of Garabagh's reconstruction.

Both Azerbaijani and foreign companies will be represented among the exhibitors. It will be possible to increase the volume of investments in Garabagh and ensure the participation of foreign companies in the development of Garabagh, the restoration of its infrastructure, and the construction of civilian facilities.

The Rebuild Garabagh exhibition is organized in the sections of ecology, energy, information technology, agriculture, mining, transport, food industry, healthcare, energy saving systems, smart home solutions, security, education, tourism, and cultural heritage, as well as road construction. and infrastructure will be done.

Azerbaijan, Germany, Belarus, United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Czech Republic, China, France, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Finland, Spain, Italy, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Uzbekistan, Russian Federation, Slovenia, Companies from Turkiye, Islamic Republic of Iran, India and other countries will participate. Germany, Hungary, Uzbekistan, and the Russian Federation will be represented by national and regional stands.