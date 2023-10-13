Ainewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Adds Two K5 ASR Contracts To Growing List Of Clients

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , a leading developer of autonomous security robots (“ASRs”) and blue light emergency communication systems, is continuing to add to its list of valued clients. The company has secured two more contracts for its

K5 ASR, including

a hotel in Athens, Georgia, and a Pre-K school in Vancouver, Washington.

According to the announcement, the hospitality market is recognizing the many advantages that Knightscope ASRs offer. The company has a growing list of hotels, resorts and convention centers that are committed to guest safety and realize the key role that security robots can play in the mission.“Guest experience is a hospitality business's main indicator of quality service, so it is imperative to provide a well-rounded encounter to entice new guests to give a hotel a try and encourage those customers to return again and again,” stated the announcement.“Knightscope adds a branded and engaging element to that experience while keeping guests, employees and visitors safe.”

Knightscope also noted that schools are the“bedrock” of the company's existence, pointing to its inception, which was a result of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary. Consequently, education system contracts are particularly meaningful to the organization.“A Pre-K school in Vancouver, Washington, selected Knightscope to protect the future of America,” the announcement continued.“The K5 ASR will patrol the perimeter of the school to ward off evildoers and act as a technological inspiration to these very impressionable children. It is an honor that Knightscope cannot put into words.”

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information about the company, please visit

.

