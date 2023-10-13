Singer Kalonda Kay Releases Captivating New Song Slow It Down On October 13Th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Slow It Down releases October 13th

In the studio preparing to perform

Sultry Singer Kalonda Kay Unveils Enchanting New Vibe Worthy Track "Slow It Down"

- Kalonda KayLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Get ready to hit the brakes and indulge in an enchanting musical experience as renowned singer Kalonda Kay releases her highly anticipated new single "Slow It Down" on today, October 13th. With heartfelt lyrics and a mesmerizing melody, this track promises to captivate listeners and reminds them of the importance of appreciating quality music from an authentic artist.In this soulful masterpiece, Kalonda Kay effortlessly combines her sensational voice with her profound songwriting skills, delivering a heartfelt message that resonates with audiences everywhere. "Slow It Down" serves as a gentle reminder to pause and savor the moments that truly matter, even in the face of a fast-paced world.Kalonda Kay shares her personal insight into the significance of the song, stating, "Although the world keeps you busy, finding time to Slow Down and cherish your loved ones is more important than ever. This song is a reminder to appreciate the present, to create beautiful memories, and to prioritize what truly matters in life.""Slow It Down" co-written and produced by JO Capo Kent and featuring Peetey Weestro, effortlessly showcases Kalonda Kay's incredible vocal range and her ability to connect with listeners on an emotional level. Combining elements of soul, R&B, and pop, this melodious masterpiece is set to become an instant favorite among music lovers worldwide.The release of "Slow It Down" marks yet another milestone in Kalonda Kay's already flourishing career. With previous hits and garnering critical acclaim from The "who's who" in the music business, she continues to solidify her position as a rising star in the music industry.Fans and music enthusiasts can look forward to the official release of the single, "Slow It Down" on October 13th, available on all major streaming platforms. There will also be an official video for the song releasing on October 13th at 3:30 PM eastern standard time on youtube. Check the link to watch below. Be sure to mark your calendars, stream it, buy it, share it, and prepare to be swept away by Kalonda Kay's enchanting vocals and the irresistible allure of this captivating song.For more information, interviews, or press inquiries, please contact:Desirae L. Benson###About Kalonda Kay:Kalonda Kay is an exceptionally talented singer-songwriter whose soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics have garnered widespread recognition. With a unique blend of soul, R&B, and pop, Kalonda Kay has established herself as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. Her powerful performances and relatable songs have captivated audiences worldwide, earning her a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim.Follow Kalonda Kay on social media:Instagram: @KalondaKayFacebook: Kalonda Kay

Desirae

Desirae L. Benson Public relations

+1 804-389-8877

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Slow It Down