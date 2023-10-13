Artverg Project: Film About Auguste Renoir Shown In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A film "Renoir. Last Love" has been screened at Landmark Baku
Cine Club in Baku.
Well-known artists, art critics, and film critics attended the
film screening organized as part of the ArtVerg project, Azernews reports.
"Renoir. Last Love" take us to Cote d'Azur (1915). Gray-haired
Auguste Renoir receives news that his beloved son Jean has been
wounded at the front. The only thing that brightens up the artist's
bitter recluse is the presence of a young red-haired model nearby.
The dazzling Andre becomes the artist's last muse and fills his
world with new colors. It is not surprising that Jean, who returned
from the front, passionately falls in love with an amazing
beauty.
After the viewing, the show participants discussed both the
screen work and the work of the French painter, one of the main
representatives of impressionism - Pierre Auguste Renoir.
The event was co-organized by the NGO Arts Council Azerbaijan
and the Landmark Hotel.
As part of the ArtVerg project, film screenings are held, after
which event participants share their impressions of watching films,
hold discussions.
Some ArtVerg events are accompanied by lectures given by foreign
and local art historians, film critics, etc.
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day,
Milli.
MENAFN13102023000195011045ID1107237737
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.