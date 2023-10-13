Nye & Company Will Hold A Major, Three-Day Chic And Antique Estate Treasures Auction, October 25-27

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bloomfield, NJ, USA, October 13, 2023 -- Nye & Company Auctioneers will hold a three-day sales extravaganza on Wednesday through Friday, October 25th-27th, starting at 10 am Eastern time, featuring American, English and Continental furniture, an extensive selection of silver, jewelry and a wide selection of fine art and prints. This will be an online-only auction, with no live gallery bidding.



The officially titled Chic and Antique Estate Treasures auction features a little more than 1,000 lots – a curated mix of fine and decorative arts spanning from the 18th century to present day, including a selection of items from the Stanley Weiss Collection, property consigned by a Princeton, New Jersey collector and items from private collections mainly in the tri-state area.



Highlights from the Princeton collector include a 1929 Steinway Model M piano, estimated conservatively at $4,000-$6,000, poised to sell within range or higher; a large number of rugs and carpets in a variety of styles and designs; and a pair of Irish Georgian part ebonized and parcel-gilt looking oval looking glasses. These are attractively estimated at $1,000-$2,000.



Another group of property is coming from the collection of the late Donald S. Morrison of Short Hills, New Jersey, now owned by his descendants. Headlining this group is a pair of Queen Anne walnut side chairs made in Philadelphia between 1740-1760. They are estimated at $20,000-$40,000 and should be a fan favorite.



There is also a nice Chippendale stop-fluted serpentine front card table made in Newport around 1780. This piece retains all of the hallmarks of classic Newport cabinetmaking design from the second-half 18th century. The collection also features a number of traditionally inspired items including a nice selection of both early American and Georgian silver and Chinese export porcelain. The silver includes pieces by highly regarded makers such as Hester Bateman, Richard Bayley and Thomas Bradbury.



Another prominent Philadelphia and UK family is including a small selection of furniture believed to been ordered directly from the well-known and highly regarded New York City cabinetmaker, Duncan Phyfe. The family retains an 1835 journal from their descendent, Isaac Ogden, in which he has an entry which reads“Phyfe Bill of Furniture.....$257”. Pieces include a pair of diminutive recamier with adjustable foot rests estimated at $3,000-$5,000 and drop-leaf Pembroke table with a wonderfully rich, brown surface estimated at $7,000-$10,000. There is also a wonderfully figured mahogany bedstead included in the group.



The sale will also include a continuation of pieces from the well-known Rhode Island collector, Stanley Weiss. Collecting for over thirty years, Mr. Weiss developed an eye for the early American aesthetic with an emphasis on the Queen Anne through the Neoclassical periods. His passion and enthusiasm for quality craftsmanship and wood are evident in each piece he owned.



Highlights include a Classical cannonball base mahogany work table, made in the Boston/Salem area circa 1820, estimated at $1,000-$2,000; a rich, warm chocolate brown Irish/English Queen Anne drop leaf dining table with trifid feet; and a George III inlaid amboyna work table. This piece is exceptionally figured and is a bargain with a modest, attainable estimate of $400-$600.



A Park Avenue, New York collector is offering a nice selection of objets d'art purchased from well-known dealers and interior designers in the United States and the UK, including a Regency ormolu-mounted crystal columnar plinth now fitted as a lamp. The Anglo-Ceylonese coromandel work table from the late 18th/early 19th century has been attractively estimated at $700-$1,000.



Real time Internet bidding and absentee bidding for items offered on October 25th-26th will be provided by LiveAuctioneers, Invaluable, Bidsquare, Bidspirit and the Nye & Company website: Telephone bidding will also be available on a limited basis. For items being sold October 27th, real time internet bidding and absentee bidding will only be available on LiveAuctioneers, Bidspirit and the Nye & Company website.



People can bid in absentia and online. An online preview is being held from October 13th thru October 25th-27th at the Nye & Company website as well as on the online bidding platforms listed above. Anyone looking for additional images, condition reports or info about an object is invited to visit the Nye & Company website or send an email to .



For more information about Nye & Company Auctioneers and the Chic and Antique Estate Treasures auction, Wednesday thru Friday, October 25th -27th, visit



read full press release:

Company :-Nye & Company Auctioneers

User :- John Nye

Email :

Phone :-973-984-6900

Url :-