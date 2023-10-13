Russia's Buyan Corvette, Pavel Derzhavin Ship Attacked By Ukrainian Experimental Drones Sources

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine and the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have jointly attacked Russia's Buyan-class corvette and Pavel Derzhavin ship with experimental sea drones.

This is reported by Ukrinform, referring to the data from sources in the Security Service of Ukraine.

“Today's attack on the missile ship Buyan and blowing up the ship [Pavel] Derzhavin the day before yesterday were the work of the Security Service of Ukraine in cooperation with Ukraine's Naval Forces,” the source told.

The details have not yet been disclosed but, according to the source, both vessels were struck by the Ukrainian experimental drones called Sea Baby.

“After the first explosion, Russian minesweepers and divers failed to detect our know-how. Yesterday, the submarine Alrosa was lucky, and it had managed to escape from our developments so far. The missile ship Buyan was unable to repeat Alrosa's feat, and today it has been struck by the Sea Baby experimental weapons at anchorage in Sevastopol,” one of organizers of the special operation noted.

The Security Service of Ukraine warns Russians against sailing through the Ukrainian waters if they want to preserve at least some remnants of Russia's Black Sea Fleet.