Road Reconstruction Is Completed In Territories Of Garabagh, East Zangazur

The construction of the Shukurbayli-Jabrail-Hadrut motorway,
which is one of the road infrastructure projects implemented by the
head of state in the territory of Garabagh and East Zangazur
economic regions, is rapidly being completed, Azernwes reports.
The State Road Agency of Azerbaijan informs that the length of
the road, starting from the road section of the
Hajigabul-Horadiz-Aghband-Zangazur corridor passing through
Shukurbayli village of Jabrail district to Hadrut settlement of
Khojavand district, is 39.7 kilometers.
The road is constructed on the first technical class with 4
lanes. The road section is 14 metres and the width of the earth bed
is 21.5 metres.
Construction of 6 road bridges on the 2nd, 19th, 20th, 27th,
31st, and 39th kilometers of the Shukurbeyli-Jebrail-Hadrut road
sections, 39 ring pipes, 9 rectangular water crossings, 49 reserve
pipes, as well as environmental protection of the road including
the construction of 7 subways, as well as concrete and stone
retaining walls, where necessary, and bus stops are being completed
at the final stage of the project to reduce the negative impact on
wildlife.
Earthwork along the road is already 100 percent complete. The
road base and shoulders are currently under construction, and a new
asphalt concrete pavement consisting of 3 layers is being laid.
These works are also in the final stage of completion.
According to the requirements of "Construction norms and rules",
the construction works are carried out under the direct control of
the management of the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan. Construction
of the road is planned to be completed by the end of this year.
Shukurbayli-Jabrail-Hadrut motorway passes through Khojavand,
Fuzuli, and Jabrayil districts liberated from occupation. The road
covers about 20 settlements in these districts, including the
settlement of Hadrut and the town of Jabrail.
It should be noted that with the participation of President
Ilham Aliyev, a 14.2 km section of the Shukurbayli-Jabrail road was
put into operation on 19 October 2022, and an 8.2 km section was
put into operation on 5 May 2023.
