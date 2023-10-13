Jackson Anthony's Son Hits Out At Critics During Funeral

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

Renowned Sri Lankan actor Jackson Anthony was laid to rest today during a funeral where his son hit out at critics who continued to spread false news about his father when he was critical in hospital.

Speaking at the funeral, Sajitha Anuththara Anthony said that some people made false claims when his father was critical in hospital.

Sajitha noted that one of the allegations was over the ventilator fixed on his father at the hospital.

He said the ventilator was purchased by his family and friends to try and save the life of his father.

Sajitha said the machine has now been gifted to the Colombo National Hospital to save the lives of others.

Jackson Anthony's son also denied claims that his father was in the ICU for 500 days as claimed by a doctor.

He also said that some YouTube channels made money during his father's last few days in hospital.

Several people gathered at the funeral, including actors, artistes and others.

Jackson Anthony passed away this week while continuing to receive treatment following an accident in July 2022.

Anthony, who was 65-years-old passed away while receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital.

The popular Sri Lankan actor sustained serious injuries after his vehicle crashed into a wild elephant in Thalawa. (Colombo Gazette)