Julius Baer Appoints Rahul Malhotra To Newly Restructured Executive Board

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Julius Baer Group has announced the promotion of Rahul Malhotra from Global India Head to Lead Emerging Markets and to the newly restructured Group's Executive Board.

Leading the newly created Emerging Markets Region, Malhotra (pictured) will be based in Dubai and is set to assume this role at the start of 2024.

In his expanded role as a member of the executive board, Malhotra will take on the additional responsibility of overseeing the newly created Emerging Markets region. In addition to his existing role heading the Global India franchise, his remit will now encompass Middle East & Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, Israel, Greece, and Turkey. Malhotra will be based in Dubai, given the strategic positioning of the country between Switzerland and India and its growing influence as a financial hub.

Commenting on the announcement, Malhotra said,“The world is changing fast, and successful organisations must evolve rapidly to keep up with the changes.

Julius Baer has a vision, structure, and leadership team ready to meet the challenges ahead. I'm excited to be part of this renewed energy and optimism.

Julius Baer has built a strong positioning in the Middle East over the last two decades and I look forward to working closely with our talented teams across the region to support our clients in their wealth journeys.”

Rahul Malhotra has over thirty years of experience in the financial services industry and has worked at Julius Baer since 2021 where he held the responsibility of overseeing the global India franchise, covering both onshore and non-resident Indians, in addition to overseeing operations in Japan and serving Asian clients from Switzerland and Japan. Prior to joining Julius Baer, he served as the head of Southeast Asia for the regional private banking business at JP Morgan.

His professional background also includes roles at Merrill Lynch and Citigroup.