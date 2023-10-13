Stand Up Paddle Board Market To Hit US$ 4.3 Billion By 2033 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global stand up paddle board market will gain a market value of US$ 1.65 Billion in 2023 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 4.3 Billion by registering a CAGR of 10.05% in the forecast period 2023-2033.

According to the forecast, North America is poised to create US$ 960 Million in revenue during the forecast period. Recent surveys conducted by the Outdoor Industry Association report over 3 million standup paddle boarders attend events worldwide. Due to an increase in recreational sports activities in various regions, SUP boards have become more in demand.

Competitive landscape:

By collaborating strategically, manufacturers can increase production and meet consumer demand, increasing revenue and market share. It is becoming increasingly common for manufacturers to incorporate eco-friendly materials into their products to develop more reliable, versatile products and provide better insulation.



A new website has been launched by Jimmy Styks , under license from Sport Dimension Inc. from Vista Outdoor Inc., that covers the complete 2022 stand-up paddle board, inflatable paddle board, kayak, and water mat range. The new product line and website rollout will also be overseen by newly hired Brand Manager Doug Anderson. Jimmy Styks' new product range was expected to be introduced between March and April 2022, and will be based on the company's core philosophy,“Adventure for All.” This includes an expanded range of inflatable stand-up paddleboards, which are available in a variety of sizes and designs for every rider and participant. Love the Oceans , one of the world's leading ocean conservation charities, has partnered with the world's leading inflatable paddle board manufacturer, Red Paddle Co. Red Paddle will donate 10% of sales proceeds to Love the Oceans. During the global campaign to come up with a unique design for Ride's award-winning 10'6′′ paddle board last summer, budding creatives were invited to participate. This competition was a collaboration between Red Paddle Co and Spoonflower, a creative design platform based in the U.S., and their huge artist community. A special repeater pattern was designed by thousands of creatives for the first-ever limited-edition SUP (Stand Up Paddle).

Major Service Providers:



Ben Buckler Board

Blue Planet Surf

Funky Sup

Dunn-Rite Products

Hobie Cat Company

Aquaspro Sports & Leisure Company Limited

C4 Waterman

Honu Stand Up Paddle Boards

Imagine Nation Sports, LLC.

Gili Sports

Anhui Light Industries International Co. Ltd

AKSPORT

Coreban

F-One

DWF Sports Co., LTD.

Kona Enterprises Inc.

Laird Stand Up

Simmer Style Cascadia Board Co.

Key Segments Profiled in the Stand Up Paddle Board Industry Survey:

By Product Type :



All-round SUP Board

Flatwater SUP Board

Race SUP Board Surd SUP Board

By Length :



< 9 Feet's

9 to 12 Feet's >12 Feet's

By Material Type :



PVC

Epoxy

Fiber Glass Plastics

By Board Type :



Surf SUP Board Inflatable SUP Board

By Application :



Surfing

Touring/Cruising

Racing Fitness

By Consumer Orientation :



Adults Kids

By Sales Channel :



Online Sales Channel



Direct to Customer

Third Party Online

Franchised Sports Outlet

Retail Sports Outlet

Modern Trade Channel Specialty Stores

By Region :



North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania MEA

The study takes a closer look at the major economic turmoil, with a focus on the recent COVID-19 pandemic disruptions

The assessment of key growth dynamics highlights the attractiveness of new automation technologies and offers readers insight on the prospect of these during the forecast period

The study tries to offer a balance perspective of the opportunities in mature and the most lackluster markets

Provides scrutiny of the industry trends that have shaped recent government policies

Provides an account of major breakthroughs in all segments that might change the course of the market considerably

Provides an incisive analysis of socio-political milieu in which the key markets operate, and how will that influence the lucrativeness of the overall Stand Up Paddle Board Market Analyzes how collaborations and partnerships among players from different industries shape the key growth dynamics in the near future

