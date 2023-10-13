Stand Up Paddle Board Market To Hit US$ 4.3 Billion By 2033 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
The global stand up paddle board market will gain a market value of US$ 1.65 Billion in 2023 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 4.3 Billion by registering a CAGR of 10.05% in the forecast period 2023-2033.
According to the forecast, North America is poised to create US$ 960 Million in revenue during the forecast period. Recent surveys conducted by the Outdoor Industry Association report over 3 million standup paddle boarders attend events worldwide. Due to an increase in recreational sports activities in various regions, SUP boards have become more in demand.
For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:
The readability score of the Stand Up Paddle Board Market Demand report is good as it offers chapter-wise layout with each section divided into a smaller sections.
The report encompasses graphs and tables to show the entire assembling. Pictorial demonstration of the definite and estimated values of key segments is visually appealing to readers.
This Stand Up Paddle Board market outlook report explicates on vital dynamics such as the drivers, restraints and opportunities for key players and competitive analysis of Stand Up Paddle Board along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of product.
Competitive landscape:
By collaborating strategically, manufacturers can increase production and meet consumer demand, increasing revenue and market share. It is becoming increasingly common for manufacturers to incorporate eco-friendly materials into their products to develop more reliable, versatile products and provide better insulation.
A new website has been launched by Jimmy Styks , under license from Sport Dimension Inc. from Vista Outdoor Inc., that covers the complete 2022 stand-up paddle board, inflatable paddle board, kayak, and water mat range. The new product line and website rollout will also be overseen by newly hired Brand Manager Doug Anderson. Jimmy Styks' new product range was expected to be introduced between March and April 2022, and will be based on the company's core philosophy,“Adventure for All.” This includes an expanded range of inflatable stand-up paddleboards, which are available in a variety of sizes and designs for every rider and participant. Love the Oceans , one of the world's leading ocean conservation charities, has partnered with the world's leading inflatable paddle board manufacturer, Red Paddle Co. Red Paddle will donate 10% of sales proceeds to Love the Oceans. During the global campaign to come up with a unique design for Ride's award-winning 10'6′′ paddle board last summer, budding creatives were invited to participate. This competition was a collaboration between Red Paddle Co and Spoonflower, a creative design platform based in the U.S., and their huge artist community. A special repeater pattern was designed by thousands of creatives for the first-ever limited-edition SUP (Stand Up Paddle).
Major Service Providers:
Ben Buckler Board Blue Planet Surf Funky Sup Dunn-Rite Products Hobie Cat Company Aquaspro Sports & Leisure Company Limited C4 Waterman Honu Stand Up Paddle Boards Imagine Nation Sports, LLC. Gili Sports Anhui Light Industries International Co. Ltd AKSPORT Coreban F-One DWF Sports Co., LTD. Kona Enterprises Inc. Laird Stand Up Simmer Style Cascadia Board Co.
Key Segments Profiled in the Stand Up Paddle Board Industry Survey:
All-round SUP Board Flatwater SUP Board Race SUP Board Surd SUP Board
< 9 Feet's 9 to 12 Feet's >12 Feet's
PVC Epoxy Fiber Glass Plastics
Surf SUP Board Inflatable SUP Board
Surfing Touring/Cruising Racing Fitness
By Consumer Orientation :
Online Sales Channel
Direct to Customer Third Party Online Franchised Sports Outlet Retail Sports Outlet Modern Trade Channel Specialty Stores
North America Latin America Europe South Asia East Asia Oceania MEA
For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:
How will be insights and market estimations provided in the Fact report on the Demand of Stand Up Paddle Board make a difference?
The study takes a closer look at the major economic turmoil, with a focus on the recent COVID-19 pandemic disruptions The assessment of key growth dynamics highlights the attractiveness of new automation technologies and offers readers insight on the prospect of these during the forecast period The study tries to offer a balance perspective of the opportunities in mature and the most lackluster markets Provides scrutiny of the industry trends that have shaped recent government policies Provides an account of major breakthroughs in all segments that might change the course of the market considerably Provides an incisive analysis of socio-political milieu in which the key markets operate, and how will that influence the lucrativeness of the overall Stand Up Paddle Board Market Analyzes how collaborations and partnerships among players from different industries shape the key growth dynamics in the near future
Contact:
US Sales Office :
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E-Mail:
MENAFN13102023004660010643ID1107236052
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.