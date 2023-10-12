The Jim Henson Company's Dinosaur Train Imprint Coloring Book Debuts At Coloringbook

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Jim Henson Company's Dinosaur Train Imprint Coloring Book

The Jim Henson Company's Dinosaur Train Imprint Coloring Book embraces and celebrates the fascination that preschoolers have with both dinosaurs and trains.

ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, October 12, 2023 -- The new Dinosaur Train Imprint Coloring Book showcases a businesses information on the front cover, 2" tall x 8.5" wide, and on the back cover of book, 5.5" tall x 8.5"wide. Included inside you will find black and white line art, games, puzzles, mazes, activities on 14 pages. Pricing ranges from .95 cents to .65 cents a copy, depending on the number of imprint books ordered. The new imprints are being used by businesses for community outreach, after school programs, educational events, brand awareness and all around fun times! Every page officially approved by PBS KIDS® and The Jim Henson Company®. The new products are manufactured for entertainment and merchandising markets, educational venues, and consumers.The Dinosaur Train Imprint Coloring Book embraces and celebrates the fascination that preschoolers have with both dinosaurs and trains. Kids can join Buddy and his adoptive Pteranodon family on a whimsical voyage through prehistoric jungles, swamps, volcanoes and oceans, as they unearth basic concepts in life science, natural history and paleontology. Dinosaur Train begins when Buddy is adopted by Mr. and Mrs. Pteranodon and brought to their nest to hatch at the same time as his new siblings, Tiny, Shiny and Don. Buddy and his new family have an insatiable desire to learn all about the different types of dinosaurs. They board the wondrous Dinosaur Train, which allows them to travel and explore the world inhabited by these amazing creatures.Spark children's interest in science, especially life science, natural science and paleontology. Develop children's inquiry skills to help children think like scientists, by engaging in the following behaviors. Asking questions, making observations, making predictions, making connections, forming hypotheses. Kids also develope possible explanations, investigating and exploring the natural world, drawing conclusions, and sharing findings with others. Provide core science knowledge to enable children to explore the worlds of life science, natural science and paleontology. Inspire children to visit local science and natural history museums, go on"fossil hunts," and conduct their own explorations and investigations about the natural world.©2023 The Jim Henson Company PBS KIDS® & © Public Broadcasting Service. All logos are trademarks of their respective owners and used with permission. All rights reserved. ©2023 Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc.

