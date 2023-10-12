Movo Smart Chain Introduction To Blockchain Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lakewood, NJ, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Movo Smart Chain, with its offices in London, United Kingdom, and Lakewood, NJ, United States, is a high-performance Layer 2 blockchain platform. As of October 11, 2023, the company has announced its latest network service. This recent development aims to transform the world of blockchain technology. With an unwavering focus on speed, security, and user-centric design, Movo Smart Chain is paving the way for the widespread adoption of digital assets and redefining industry standards.

Recent innovations by Movo Smart Chain demonstrate a commitment to creativity, sustainability, and scalability, making it an ideal choice for businesses and developers seeking high-performance solutions. The newly launched services include:



Robust Infrastructure: Movo Coin, the native token of the network, supports an impressive transaction throughput of up to 20,000 transactions per second. This exceptional speed sets the foundation for the adoption of large-scale digital assets and a wide range of applications such as creating Smart Contracts on the Movo Smart Chain, generating Tokens, NFTs, Metaverse, Realtime Games, and more.

Twin-Turbo Consensus Mechanism: Using the modern Twin-Turbo consensus mechanism, Movo Coin ensures that modern applications run smoothly, providing businesses with superior high-performance solutions compared to competitors.

Transaction Packages: Multiple levels of transaction packages enhance efficiency and reduce transaction costs. This feature enables users to manage their assets without incurring unnecessary expenses, encouraging the broad adoption of digital assets.

Green Initiative: Movo Chain leads in sustainable blockchain technology by implementing energy-efficient consensus algorithms and minimizing its carbon footprint while incorporating environmentally responsible blockchain technology.

Flexible Sharding: Movo Coin pioneers flexible sharding, an adaptive approach to segmenting the network to optimize resource allocation and enhance scalability without compromising security, ensuring consistent performance as the platform evolves.

Community-Centric Approach: Movo Chain allocates 51% of the MOVO tokens to the community, emphasizing a commitment to a decentralized ecosystem. These tokens are distributed through ecosystem reserves, staking rewards, ecosystem initiatives, airdrops, and related programs to engage and reward users and the community. An additional 10% is allocated to the Reserve Fund to ensure continuous operations.

Movo Smart Chain's recent services mark a significant step in the development of the blockchain industry, promising a faster, more secure, and user-focused future. Join the Movo Chain revolution today and become a part of a dynamic, sustainable, and groundbreaking ecosystem. For more information on Movo Smart Chain, you can visit their official website at











IEO Launch Schedule on Bitforex:





Starting Time: October 15, 2023, 10:00:00 (GMT+8)

Ending Time: October 25, 2023, 10:00:00 (GMT+8) Open Trading: October 30, 2023, 15:00:00 (GMT+8)

Token Sale Period:



Subscription Price: 0.05 USDT

Allocation: 20,000,000 MOVO

Project Name: Movo Smart Chain Mainnet

RPC:

Chain ID: 2049

Token Symbol: MOVO

Total Supply: 10,000,000,000 MOVO

Circulating Supply: 1,000,000,000 MOVO

Blockchain Explorer: Whitepaper:

Join the Movo Smart Chain revolution today and be part of a dynamic, sustainable, and groundbreaking ecosystem.

Consequently, Movo Smart Chain provides public RPC nodes to ensure seamless connectivity. People can join the Movo Smart Chain network by clicking the "Add Movo Network" button on MovoScan

About the Company - Movo Smart Chain

Movo Smart Chain is a decentralized "Proof of Stake" blockchain supported by the MOVO token, providing a range of services including network fees, DPoS validator staking, governance, and original assets. With a strong presence in both the United Kingdom and the United States, Movo Chain is committed to pioneering advancements in the blockchain industry.

For further details, potential clients can visit the following links:

Website | Twitter | LinkedIn | Telegram



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, or intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing in or trading securities and cryptocurrency.

