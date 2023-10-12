Bentley Systems Announces Winners Of The 2023 Going Digital Awards In Infrastructure

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced the winners of the 2023 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure. The annual awards program honors the extraordinary work of Bentley software users advancing infrastructure design, construction, and operations throughout the world.

Finalists presented their projects at the 2023 Year in Infrastructure and Going Digital Awards event in Singapore before global press and 12 independent jury panels. The jurors determined the winners of the 12 award categories from 36 finalists that were shortlisted from over 300 nominations submitted by 235 organizations from 51 countries.

The winners of the 2023 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure are:

Bridges and Tunnels

WSP Australia Pty Ltd.

Southern Program Alliance

Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Construction

Laing O'Rourke

SEPA Surrey Hills Level Crossing Removal Project

Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Enterprise Engineering

Mott MacDonald

Standardising Delivery of Phosphorus Removal Schemes for the UK Water Industry

United Kingdom

Facilities, Campuses, and Cities

vrame Consult GmbH

Siemensstadt Square - Digital Campus Twin in Berlin

Berlin, Germany

Process and Power Generation

Shenyang Aluminum & Magnesium Engineering & Research Institute Co., Ltd. (SAMI)

Digital Twin Application Project of Electrolytic Aluminum Engineering of Chinalco China Resources

Lvliang, Shanxi, China

Rail and Transit

AECOM Perunding Sdn Bhd

Johor Bahru–Singapore Rapid Transit System

Malaysia and Singapore

Roads and Highways

I-70 Floyd Hill to Veterans Memorial Tunnels Project

AtkinsRéalis

Idaho Springs, Colorado, United States

Structural Engineering

Hyundai Engineering

Automated Design of Civil and Architectural Structures with STAAD API

Seoul, South Korea

Subsurface Modeling and Analysis

Arcadis

South Dock Bridge

London, England, United Kingdom

Surveying and Monitoring

Italferr S.p.A.

The Digital Twin for Structural Monitoring of St. Peter's Basilica

Vatican City

Transmission and Distribution

POWERCHINA Hubei Electric Engineering Co., Ltd.

Full Lifecycle Digital Application on Xianning Chibi 500kV Substation Project

Xianning, Hubei, China

Water and Wastewater

Project Controls Cubed LLC

EchoWater Project

Sacramento, California, United States

To learn more about the Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure, click here .

