Bentley Systems Announces Winners Of The 2023 Going Digital Awards In Infrastructure

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced the winners of the 2023 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure. The annual awards program honors the extraordinary work of Bentley software users advancing infrastructure design, construction, and operations throughout the world.
Finalists presented their projects at the 2023 Year in Infrastructure and Going Digital Awards event in Singapore before global press and 12 independent jury panels. The jurors determined the winners of the 12 award categories from 36 finalists that were shortlisted from over 300 nominations submitted by 235 organizations from 51 countries.
The winners of the 2023 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure are:
Bridges and Tunnels
WSP Australia Pty Ltd.
Southern Program Alliance
Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Construction
Laing O'Rourke
SEPA Surrey Hills Level Crossing Removal Project
Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Enterprise Engineering
Mott MacDonald
Standardising Delivery of Phosphorus Removal Schemes for the UK Water Industry
United Kingdom
Facilities, Campuses, and Cities
vrame Consult GmbH
Siemensstadt Square - Digital Campus Twin in Berlin
Berlin, Germany
Process and Power Generation
Shenyang Aluminum & Magnesium Engineering & Research Institute Co., Ltd. (SAMI)
Digital Twin Application Project of Electrolytic Aluminum Engineering of Chinalco China Resources
Lvliang, Shanxi, China
Rail and Transit
AECOM Perunding Sdn Bhd
Johor Bahru–Singapore Rapid Transit System
Malaysia and Singapore
Roads and Highways
I-70 Floyd Hill to Veterans Memorial Tunnels Project
AtkinsRéalis
Idaho Springs, Colorado, United States
Structural Engineering
Hyundai Engineering
Automated Design of Civil and Architectural Structures with STAAD API
Seoul, South Korea
Subsurface Modeling and Analysis
Arcadis
South Dock Bridge
London, England, United Kingdom
Surveying and Monitoring
Italferr S.p.A.
The Digital Twin for Structural Monitoring of St. Peter's Basilica
Vatican City
Transmission and Distribution
POWERCHINA Hubei Electric Engineering Co., Ltd.
Full Lifecycle Digital Application on Xianning Chibi 500kV Substation Project
Xianning, Hubei, China
Water and Wastewater
Project Controls Cubed LLC
EchoWater Project
Sacramento, California, United States
