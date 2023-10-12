(MENAFN- KNN India) IAMAI Chief Must Be From An Indian Firm, Decides Mobile Association

New Delhi, Oct 12 (KNN) The chairperson of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), must now be from an Indian company, the body's members ruled recently during an extraordinary general meeting, reported HT.







Around 50% of all seats in the IAMAI's governing council must also be reserved for Indian firms while the others will be open to all types of members during elections, five individuals who attended the EGM told HT. The body also ruled that to become a member of the governing council, the individuals must be founders, co-founders, chairperson, country heads, CEOs, COOs, or executive directors.

An Indian company has been defined as one that has a permanent establishment in India, and whose parent company receives majority of its revenue from India.

Exceptions have been made for software-as-a-service (SaaS) and similar companies where the company might be Indian but a bulk of its revenues might come from outside India.

Moneycontrol first reported about the passage of these three resolutions resolutions were passed by the 25-member governing council earlier. These were first discussed at least two months ago to wrestle control of policymaking on technology issues from non-Indian Big Tech platforms.

IAMAI is headed by an executive council that is currently chaired by Dream11's Harsh Jain. Its vice-chairperson is MakeMyTrip's Rajesh Magow while Times Internet's Satyan Gajwani is the treasurer. Subho Ray is the IAMAI president. When HT contacted Ray, he refused to comment stating that he does not talk to the media.

(KNN Bureau)