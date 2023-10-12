New Book BLOOD FOR PEARLS - The First American Genocide Unearths More Dark Truths Behind Columbus Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Peter Von Perle, American researcher and writer

The historical fiction novel highlights Columbus's ties to the ecological destruction and enslavement of the South Caribbean

- Peter Von PerleNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- As the world prepares to commemorate Columbus Day, a new book challenges the conventional narrative surrounding this historically significant holiday and underscores why many now prefer to observe Indigenous People's Day instead. "BLOOD FOR PEARLS - The First American Genocide ," the debut novel by self-published author Peter Von Perle, sheds light on the hidden truths of the early American pearl fisheries Columbus coveted. As a work of historical fiction, the story unveils a hidden chapter in history that has been overlooked for centuries.In "BLOOD FOR PEARLS," readers embark on a“thrilling journey to the sixteenth century”, a time when the third voyage of Christopher Columbus triggered a series of events that would forever alter the course of history. While the world often celebrates Columbus Day as a pivotal moment of discovery, this book uncovers a different reality. Long before Columbus, other Europeans had already crossed the Atlantic Ocean, including the Vikings and the Templars. However, it was Columbus and his crew's discovery of the world's richest pearl beds in 1498 that set the stage for an ill-intentioned turning point in time.The Southern Caribbean island of Cubagua is at the center of the thriller. There, inhumane acts forge a bond between characters Charaima, a Native American, and Dembe, who is African. Both Charaima and Dembe are enslaved by greedy and murderous European invaders. The sadistic pearl-fishing boat captain, Captain Pedro, adds further complication to the story as the duo attempts to stash away some of the pearls in hopes they can use them to free their people.The islands of the area, which were nicknamed "The Pearl Coast," witnessed the culling of an estimated two hundred billion oysters that were fished, sorted, and examined for pearls. As a result, about twelve tons of pearls were exported to Spain while the oyster beds were permanently depleted. The relentless exploitation of the oyster beds set off a ripple effect that led to the annihilation of the entire Native population, all while the European monarchies stockpiled riches gained from the pearl trade.In a little-known piece of history , one that the history books forgot,“BLOOD FOR PEARLS” depicts some of the earliest African American slaves who were pearl divers brought to Cubagua Island to retrieve pearls for the wealthy. The book also takes readers on a journey that shows how hundreds of thousands of humans were massacred for the benefit of the European monarchies.In discussing his novel, Von Perle summed up the importance of the story in his statement that,“Showing the gruesome reality serves as a stark reminder that the true savages were the invaders and not the native people.”This Columbus Day, as the world commemorates the past, let "BLOOD FOR PEARLS - The First American Genocide" challenge your perspective and shed light on the untold stories of this pivotal moment in history.“BLOOD FOR PEARLS” will be available as an ebook and in paperback on Amazon. To celebrate the book's release, it will be downloadable for free on Kindle Select for the first two days, starting today.About the AuthorPeter Von Perle, an American researcher and writer, was born in Venezuela, where he discovered his lifelong passion for the history of early American natural saltwater pearl fisheries. After an exhaustive decade of research, globe-trotting, and interviews with experts in gemology, archaeology, history, and more, Von Perle has unveiled the sinister truth of Columbus's third voyage in the historical thriller, "BLOOD FOR PEARLS."Von Perle's unique perspective and dedication to uncovering the hidden history of the early pearl trade have earned him accolades, including a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS© recognition for the "Largest Collection of Pearls Discovered." Additionally, his work extends beyond the written page, as his screenplay for "BLOOD FOR PEARLS" has garnered numerous awards at film festivals worldwide.In his acknowledgments, Von Perle writes that throughout“the journey of bringing "BLOOD FOR PEARLS" to life, I am deeply grateful to numerous experts who have played pivotal roles in this decade-long endeavor.”Media Contact: Peter Von Perle, Author

Peter Von Perle

Author and Researcher

