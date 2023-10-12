Russian Caspian Flotilla Warships Leave Azerbaijan's Baku Port (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Both warships of
the Russian Navy's Caspian Flotilla left Baku port on October 12,
Trend reports via
Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.
"The warships were on an unofficial friendly visit to
Azerbaijan," the ministry said.
Two warships of the Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Navy arrived
in Baku on an unofficial friendly visit on October 10.
During the visit, the Russian delegation was received by the
Head of the State Border Service, Colonel-General Elchin
Guliyev.
The successful development of cooperation between the border
structures of Azerbaijan and Russia in relevant areas, including
border security in the Caspian Sea, protection of biological
resources, combating illegal activities, and exchanging views on
the prospects for cooperation were discussed during the
meeting.
During the visit, ships' crews took a tour to Baku for getting
acquainted with cultural and historical monuments, and a friendly
meeting of military sailors on tug-of-war and a soccer game was
held.
