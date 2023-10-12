Neuralia TMS Expands Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Service To Mental Health Patients In Perth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Neuralia TMS , a leading mental health clinic in Perth, is proud to announce its groundbreaking Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) service for individuals struggling with mental health conditions. Spearheading this innovative treatment is Dr. Shanek Wick, Clinic Director at Neuralia TMS.TMS, short for Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, is revolutionising the way mental health conditions are treated. This non-invasive therapy employs high-strength magnetic fields to stimulate neuroplasticity in the brain, promoting the formation of new neural connections in previously underactive regions. Unlike traditional treatments, TMS offers patients a convenient solution that seamlessly integrates into their daily routines, eliminating the need for hospital admissions or recovery periods.Dr. Shanek Wick, Clinic Director of Neuralia TMS, remarked, "The mission at Neuralia TMS is to provide hope and relief to individuals grappling with mental health challenges. TMS represents a significant breakthrough in the field, offering a safe and effective way to target underactive brain regions associated with conditions such as depression and anxiety."TMS therapy has garnered substantial recognition, backed by over 35 years of extensive research and development. Originally conceived in 1985, it received FDA approval for the treatment of depression in 2008, marking a pivotal moment in mental health care. In November 2021, TMS was further endorsed by being listed under Medicare for the treatment of Resistant Depression. Source:One of the defining features of TMS is its precision in targeting specific underactive brain regions that play a critical role in mental illness and chronic pain. For instance, individuals suffering from depression or anxiety often exhibit reduced activity in the prefrontal cortex, a region essential for mood regulation. Dr. Wick explains, "TMS excels in activating these underactive nerves, leading to lasting changes in brain circuitry through the process of neuroplasticity."Neuralia TMS's commitment to improving the mental well-being of its patients is evident in its adoption of this cutting-edge therapy. Patients can now access a treatment that offers hope and sustainable results, without the burdens associated with traditional treatments.Looking forward, Dr. Wick expressed his optimism about the future of TMS therapy at Neuralia. "The goal is to continue expanding the offerings and reach more individuals in need. The team aims to provide a comprehensive approach to mental health care, where TMS is just one facet of the commitment to improving the lives of those the team serves."Neuralia TMS - TMS Australia is located at 7/25 Foss St, Palmyra WA 6157, Western Australia, and can be reached at 08 6230 3996 or via email at .

