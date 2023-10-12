US Envoy Highlights Afghan Girl Oppression On 'Day Of The Girl'

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

US Representative for Afghanistan Highlights Taliban's Severe Oppression of Afghan Girls on International Day of the Girl Child.

Thomas West called on the global community to listen to the voices of Afghan girls, emphasizing that the“secure and bright future” of Afghanistan relies on them.

The US Representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West, said on Thursday's social media platform X,“On the Day of the Girl, we must remember the millions of Afghan girls who face the most severe form of oppression in Afghanistan, unparalleled anywhere else in the world.”

He said that nowhere else in the world do we see half of girls students deprived of education.

“Nowhere else have half of middle and high school students been deprived of education, which will have grave repercussions on their mental health, families, communities, and the country's economic future”, he said.

Meanwhile, he added that“The Taliban bear responsibility for this oppression.”

He emphasized that“the global community must continue to support Afghan girls, listen to their voices, and empower them. Ensuring Afghanistan's bright and secure future hinges on this very action.”

Since returning to power in August 2021, the Taliban has imposed extensive restrictions on women and girls in Afghanistan. Higher education institutions are closed to girls beyond the sixth grade, and they have been deprived of access to universities.

October 11th is recognized as the“International Day of the Girl” by the United Nations and is celebrated worldwide. This day is an essential reminder of girls' challenges and the need to promote gender equality and girls' rights globally. It is a day to reflect on girls' unique

struggles and opportunities, especially in countries like Afghanistan, where their rights have been severely curtailed.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print Tumblr Telegram