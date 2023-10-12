Ukraine's Navy Reports Damage To Pavel Derzhavin Russian Ship Near Sevastopol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Pavel Derzhavin ship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation was damaged the day before in the Black Sea near the temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

Captain 3rd Rank Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, officially confirmed this to Radio Liberty .

According to him, he cannot disclose all the details of this incident but can officially confirm that this patrol ship was damaged.

"You are the first to whom I officially confirm today that it was damaged. I cannot provide you with any information regarding the circumstances of this, let's say, incident," Pletenchuk said.

The Ukrainian Navy spokesman clarified that Pavel Derzhavin is a Russian fleet ship, although the Ukrainian Navy previously had a ship with the same name.

"They share the name. As far as I remember, there was such an interesting moment even before the war. I can only note that this is not a Ukrainian ship," Pletenchuk said.

Earlier, a number of media outlets and local Telegram channels reported that the Pavel Derzhavin patrol ship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation blew up during the external raid of Sevastopol for unknown reasons.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation did not comment on these data.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the defense forces have destroyed 20 ships/boats and one Russian submarine since February 24, 2022.

