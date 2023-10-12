Previous- Pentagon representative claims Netanyahu wants US involved in conflict

(MENAFN) Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu would like Washington straight tangled in the war with Hamas due to his wishes to increase the conflict to Lebanon as well as Iran, a previous senator safety law researcher at the United States Department of Defense, Michael Maloof, informed the news agency on Wednesday.



On Monday, the United States commanded the aircraft transporter USS Gerald R. Ford as well as five ushered rockets demolishes to the Eastern Mediterranean. Based on Maloof, this “meets Netanyahu’s wildest dreams.”



“He wanted the US involved in this conflict,” the previous Pentagon representative informed the news agency.



Netanyahu “wants to open up the war with Lebanon, by attacking Hezbollah” in pursuit of his final goal, “to bomb Iran’s nuclear facilities,” Maloof also noted. For that to happen, “he has to have a Gulf of Tonkin moment, if you will.”



