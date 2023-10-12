Italian Food Festival At Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan announces the launch of their newest culinary masterpiece-Festa Italiana-to captivate the appetites of the city's foodies. The buffet dinner festival is taking place on October 11-21, 2023 on the 24th floor at the hotel's signature restaurant-The Flair.

Italian Ambassador to Dhaka Antonio Alessandro attended the inauguration ceremony as the chief guest on October 11 among other high officials of the hotel, corporate elites and media representatives.

Speaking on the occasion, Antonio Alessandro, Ambassador of Italy to Dhaka, said that Italian cuisine, known for its worldwide acclaim, is an art that transcends borders.

He wished Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan all out success in its efforts to celebrate the timeless allure of Italian gastronomy with their spectacular Italian buffet display.





The food festival features an extensive menu showcasing a rich tapestry of Italian flavours-Photo: Monitor

Alexandre Glauser, General Manager, Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan, said,“We are thrilled to be hosting Festa Italiana, our 10-day celebration of Italian food and culture. We are committed to providing our guests with the best and unique possible dining experiences and Festa Italiana is the perfect opportunity for us to showcase the finest Italian cuisine in Dhaka. Our goal is to provide our guests with an exceptional dining experience that exceeds their expectations.”

The ten-day food festival is featuring an extensive menu showcasing a rich tapestry of Italian flavours. Guests can have the opportunity to savour a wide array of delectable Italian dishes meticulously crafted by expert chefs.

Some of the delectable highlights include Risi e Bisi, Italian Style Spaetzle and Ravioli (Delicate Pasta Dumplings), Classic Ossobuco (Tender Veal Shanks), Chicken Piccata (Chicken Breasts bathed in a Zesty Lemon), Tuscan Beef Lasagna, Different Flavored Pizza and Pasta alongside other Italian delicacies.

Alongside these sumptuous preparations, guests can also put on the Chef's hat and apron to go and make pizza by themselves at the Pizza Station Corner.

